KENTUCKY DERBY 149

When: Saturday, post time 5:57 p.m.

Where: Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.

TV: NBC (Ch. 11) and Peacock, beginning with undercard races at 11 a.m.

At Canterbury Park: The Shakopee track doesn't begin its live racing season until May 27, but it will be open Saturday for simulcast wagering and viewing. The racebook opens at 8 a.m., with the Derby undercard beginning at 9:30 a.m. A Kentucky Derby party with live music and contests begins at noon. Admission to the party is $10.

The field: Forte (3-1 morning line) is a solid favorite. He's already earned $2.4 million, and he enters the Derby on a five-race win streak, including scores in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and Florida Derby. But there is still plenty of intrigue in the 20-horse field.

Tapit Trice (5-1) has won four in a row, and Angel of Empire (8-1) turned heads with his victories in the Risen Star and Arkansas Derby. Japan's Derma Sotogake (10-1) has generated some buzz, while Practical Move (10-1) emerged as the top West Coast contender. With a deep field, other talented horses are likely to go off at high odds, raising the possibility of an upset winner — like Rich Strike, who won last year's Derby at 80-1 odds.

Minnesota connections: Zozos, owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, will return to Churchill Downs for the $175,000 Knicks Go Stakes on the Derby undercard (race 6). The 5-2 morning-line favorite, Zozos finished 10th in last year's Kentucky Derby and has won twice since then. The Knicks Go also includes Surly Furious, owned by Joe Novogratz of Chanhassen.

Former Canterbury jockey champ Jareth Loveberry will ride Two Phil's, winner of last fall's Shakopee Juvenile Stakes at Canterbury, in the Derby. Loveberry also will ride three races on the undercard.

Violent City, owned by Bob Lothenbach of Wayzata, is entered in the third race, an allowance optional claiming.