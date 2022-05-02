LOUISVILLE, KY. — Zandon, a horse owned by St. Cloud's Jeff Drown, is the early favorite to win this week's Kentucky Derby after getting the No. 10 post in Monday's post-position draw.

Zandon's early-line odds to win are 3-1, just ahead of Epicenter, which drew the No. 3 post and is 7-2.

Zozos, owned by Barry and Joni Butzow of Eden Prairie, drew the No. 19 post and is a 20-1 shot.

The Derby, with its 20-horse field, will be held this Saturday at 5:57 p.m., at Churchill Downs.

"It's a good spot," Drown said of Zandon's No. 10 draw. "I'm excited. It gives us a good chance to get out of the gate and get decent position."

Added Zandon's trainer Chad Brown: "It's a great position to be in. I feel lucky to have the favorite. I think it's a close call between the two horses [Zandon and second choice Epicenter]."

Zozos' trainer, Brad Cox, noted that Big Brown won from the No. 20 post position in 2008. Cox trains two other Kentucky Derby horses — Cyberknife (No. 16 post) and Tawny Port (No. 18).

"There's nothing wrong with it," Cox said. "Zozos' got a little speed. He'll run away from there, and hopefully, he'll be able to tuck in at some point. And hopefully, he'll be able to save a little ground going into the first turn. We'll see what happens.

"I feel like we're in a good spot with all three."