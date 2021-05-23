CLEVELAND — Kenta Maeda became the latest Twins player to make an entrance onto the injured list, with manager Rocco Baldelli announcing Sunday the pitcher has a right adductor strain.

Maeda will go on the 10-day IL with a 2-2 record and 5.27 ERA through nine starts in a lackluster season so far for the 2020 American League Cy Young runner-up. Infielder Nick Gordon recently landed in Cleveland to join the team in his place from Triple-A St. Paul.

Maeda pitched Saturday but abruptly left Saturday's game ahead of the sixth inning with groin tightness, something that had bothered him since his previous start. While Maeda and Baldelli have emphasized how this is an issue the pitcher has dealt with and played through before, it's apparently not as palatable as once thought.

"What we're really dealing with is a mild strain," Baldelli said, adding Maeda usually wraps the area tightly to continue playing. "… When you do notice that his stuff is down a little bit, his velo [Saturday], it was 87, 88 [mph] at times, up to probably 90. But the velocity's down, and he even mentioned he had to come up with a few adjustments with this split … things he was doing to compensate. We don't want him compensating. We want him to be able to go out there and pitch."

Baldelli said Randy Dobnak, who made his first start Friday in place of injured Michael Pineda, will slot into Maeda's spot in the rotation. Pineda went on the 10-day list this past Wednesday after having a cyst removed from his thigh. Long reliever Devin Smeltzer also went on the IL May 12 with left elbow inflammation. Reliever Shaun Anderson entered onto the list the day before Pineda with left quad strain.

Center fielder and top hitter Byron Buxton has also been out since May 7 with a right hip strain.

Twins lefty J.A. Happ (2-2, 5.35 ERA) will start against Cleveland RHP Zach Plesac (4-3, 3.93 ERA) at 12:10 p.m. Sunday. Links to Saturday's gamer and notes as well.

Twins lineup:

1. Luis Arraez 2B

2. Josh Donaldson DH

3. Max Kepler RF

4. Miguel Sano 3B

5. AlexKirilloff 1B

6. Mitch Garver C

7. Trevor Larnach LF

8. Rob Refsnyder CF

9. Andrelton Simmons SS

Cleveland lineup:

1. Cesar Hernandez 2B

2. Amed Rosario SS

3. Jose Ramirez 3B

4. Jordan Luplow CF

5. Eddie Rosario LF

6. Owen Miller DH

7. Harold Ramirez RF

8. Yu Chang 1B

9. Austin Hedges C