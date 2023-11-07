While the Twins' Target Field will have a rocking summer in 2024, the Vikings' U.S. Bank Stadium has gone almost all-country with the announcement of another twangy mega-concert: Kenny Chesney with the Zac Brown Band on May 4.

The ringleader of No Shoes Nation unveiled all the dates for his 18-stadium Sun Goes Down Tour on Tuesday, named after his recent No. 1 country hit "When the Sun Goes Down." His duet partner for that single, Uncle Kracker, will also be on the tour lineup along with "Tennessee Orange" singer Megan Moroney as the show's opener.

Tickets go on sale next Friday, Nov. 17, at 10 a.m. via AXS.com, with presale options beginning this Friday. Prices have not been publicized. Minneapolis is the third stop on the tour, following a kickoff date in Tampa on April 20.

After making Target Field a regular tour stop in the early 2010s — he headlined the ballpark's opening concert in 2012 — Chesney switched over to U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 and played it again in 2022. He joins a bustling 2024 music calendar at the Vikings' venue that also includes fellow twangers Chris Stapleton (April 6), Morgan Wallen (June 20-21) and Zach Bryan (Aug. 24), plus the Metallica two-nighter announced a full year ago (Aug. 16 and 18).

Target Field, meanwhile, announced a date on the Green Day/Smashing Pumpkins tour last week (Aug. 17) on top of the Foo Fighters' 2024 gig with the Pretenders (July 28).