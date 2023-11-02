For the second time in three years, Green Day will swing into Target Field in 2024 for a summer gig with a couple other bands from back when the Twins were still ensconced at the Metrodome.

Fellow '90s alt-rock hitmakers Smashing Pumpkins and one of the bands that followed Green Day's out of California's Bay Area punk scene, Rancid, will join Minnesotan-in-law Billie Joe Armstrong and his bandmates at the Minneapolis ballpark on Aug. 17. Teen thrashers the Linda Lindas will open the tour stop, which falls on a Saturday.

Tickets for the four-band marathon go on sale next Friday, Nov. 10, at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster. Prices and pre-sale options have not been announced yet. Other stops on the tour include Chicago's Wrigley Field on Aug. 13 and Milwaukee's American Family Field on Aug. 20.

Green Day previously played Target Field on its Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer in August 2021. About 35,000 fans turned out and sang their guts out, despite lingering COVID worries at the time.

During the 2021 show, Green Day's frontman — whose wife of nearly 30 years, Adrienne Armstrong (née Nesser), is a Twin Cities native — voiced his love for the ballpark and the city that houses it.

"I've had so much fun here over the years," Armstrong said.

Green Day will have a new album to tout at next year's show: "Saviors" has been given a Jan. 19 release date. The trio also just issued an expanded 30th anniversary edition of its landmark album, "Dookie," with bonus tracks, a concert recording and new liner notes by Bob Mehr, biographer of one of Armstrong's favorite bands, the Replacements.

With guitarist James Iha back in the lineup alongside frontman Billy Corgan, Smashing Pumpkins released a three-LP "rock opera" this year, "Atum," and put on a compelling oldies-filled show last year at Xcel Energy Center with Jane's Addiction.

As for Rancid, the quartet of "Time Bomb" and "Ruby Soho" renown returned this year with the LP, "Tomorrow Never Comes," have been touring sporadically in recent years and played St. Cloud's Ledge Amphitheater in 2021 but have not performed in the Cities since 2006.

The Linda Lindas shot to viral fame during COVID lockdown with video of them performing "Racist, Sexist Boy" in a Los Angeles public library. Since then they have put on a pair of impressive local gigs at First Avenue (with Japanese Breakfast) and Xcel Energy Center (with Paramore), despite members' school schedules. Definitely an opener worthy of an early arrival.

Target Field already has one other rock concert on the books for 2024: The Foo Fighters with the Pretenders and L7 on July 28.