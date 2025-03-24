Kelly Morrison and five other Democratic physicians team up to form Congressional Doctors Caucus

President Donald Trump’s nomination of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as his health secretary prompted Rep. Kelly Morrison, the first OB-GYN who supports abortion rights elected to Congress, and other Democratic doctors in Congress to speak out.
They got together and held a news conference in February to publicly oppose Kennedy’s nomination. And realizing there were more than a handful of them, they decided it was time to organize.
While a GOP Doctors Caucus already exists, there has not been one exclusively for Democrats. Morrison is now one of the founding members of the Congressional Doctor’s Caucus made up of six Democratic doctors in the House. The others are from California, Oregon, Washington and New Jersey.
“I think we have an important role as a caucus to explain some of these complicated things,” Morrison said in an interview. “Not everyone went to medical school and understands the way a drug works or how certain treatments impact an individual or the community.”
The creation of the caucus comes at a critical time, members say. Kennedy has been confirmed as head of the Department of Health and Human Services, cuts are looming to Medicaid and medical research, and there’s a developing measles outbreak in Texas.
“As doctors, we understand the pain and suffering that people endure for not having access to care,” Rep. Raul Ruiz, D-Calif., said in a statement announcing the caucus. “We will work to ensure that every American has the health care they need.”
Morrison has become a familiar face on social media and has been taking to X to post short videos weighing in on everything from debunking Kennedy’s claim that supplements like vitamin A can be used to treat measles to explaining how cuts to Medicaid could hurt OB-GYN care in rural America alongside other doctors.
“We’ve got to work really hard to speak calmly and clearly to the American people about what’s going on so that we’re all on the same page and understanding the issues as they come up,” she said.