Keep going. Defy the weaponization of equity.

The pushback against diversity, equity and inclusion is not just political maneuvering — it has real consequences. I have sat with families whose loved ones died needlessly because our health care system was never designed to serve them. I have listened to patients who were dismissed, ignored or mistreated because of the color of their skin. I have worked with communities where the ZIP code you are born into determines your life expectancy. These are not abstract debates. They are life and death. Facts.