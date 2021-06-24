It took all of the final 2½ quarters. It took a magnificent game from center Sylvia Fowles, a season-best game from Damiris Dantas, the kind of ball security Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve has been preaching about for weeks. But …

Down 18 midway through the second quarter, the Lynx came back for a 87-85 victory over the Dream in Atlanta on Wednesday night, a gritty, gutty performance that looked very unlikely during turnover-prone first 15 minutes.

Kayla McBride's 19-foot jumper with 1:09 left broke a tie and pushed the Lynx (6-7) to the victory, one secured when Fowles blocked Odyssey Sims at one end and Lyshia Clarendon got the rebound of a miss as time expired at the other.

Fowles had a 26-point, 18-rebound, five-block, two-steal game. Dantas hit six of 11 threes for 23 points. Napheesa Collier had 12 points.

Atlanta got 24 points from Courtney Williams, 16 from Chennedy Carter and 13 from Sims.

The Lynx ended the game on a 17-6 run.

