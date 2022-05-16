Kayla McBride has returned from Europe and will join the Lynx, who have started the season 0-4, in Los Angeles for Tuesday night's game against the Sparks.

The veteran guard helped Fenerbahce Safiport, her winter team in Istanbul, win the championship of the Turkish league, averaging 16.2 points and 3.1 assists.

The 29-year-old, who signed a three-year, $589,000 contract with the Lynx as a free agent in 2021, started all 32 games last season, averaging 13.7 points and 2.3 assists.

To make room for McBride, guard Yvonne Turner was released from her hardship contract. Turner has started two of four games this season and averaged 6.3 points.

Former Gophers center Amanda Zahui B. also played for Fenerbahce Safiport. She is a member of the Sparks, but won't play for them this season.

Lynx Gameday

Tuesday, 9:30 p.m. at Los Angeles • BSN Extra

Lynx update: Coming off an 82-78 loss to Chicago at home on Saturday, the Lynx (0-4) open a three-game road trip. ... The Lynx swept three games from the Sparks last season — winning twice in Minneapolis and once in Los Angeles. ... Sylvia Fowles leads the Lynx in scoring (17.8 points) and rebounding (9.3). Nikolina Milic scored a team-high 18 and Moriah Jefferson, in her Lynx debut, scored 16 on Saturday. ... Natalie Achonwa (right hamstring) and Damiris Dantas (right foot) are out.

Sparks update: They are 2-2 and playing their home opener after beginning the season with four road games. ... G Jordin Canada, in her first season with the Sparks, leads the team in scoring (15.5 points per game). ... F Nneka Ogwumike is averaging 15.3 points and a team-high 8.3 rebounds per game. ... G Lexi Brown, who played for the Lynx in 2019 and 2020, is averaging 7.5 points. ... Katie Lou Samuelson (overseas) and Kristi Toliver (Dallas Mavericks assistant coach) will join the team after their seasons are finished.