Review: Katseye was a whole lot of choreography, chaos and shoelaces

One 15-year-old girl spent 90 minutes beading bespoke laces on her knee-high tennis shoes. One 16-year-old girl earned extra money to spend on souvenirs because she got a 3.9 GPA. One high school teacher spotted one of her students among the thousands of Katseye fans Saturday at the long sold-out Armory.
It was opening night of the first tour by Katseye, one of the buzziest properties in popular music.
“This is a family tradition,” said Amy Stoeger of Grand Meadow, Minn. “My mom did this with me for Hanson and Backstreet Boys.”
She bought $400 tickets in July for her daughter Stella, who received good grades that led to extra merch money. Mom said her balcony tickets were going for $950 the week of the show. And then she dropped another $350 on merch for mother-and-daughter matching T-shirts as well as tees for the two younger kids at home.
By night’s end, the merch booth — offering more than a dozen items including $85 Minneapolis-emblazoned jerseys and $69 programed light sticks — was down to two shirt styles in limited sizes. The pre and postshow lines for merch were insane.
Katseye is no ordinary act. The Los Angeles-based sextet — featuring women, ages 17 to 22, from the Philippines, Switzerland, South Korea and the United States — is a pop brand of the moment. They earned two Grammy nominations last week — one for the prestigious best new artist and another for best pop vocal performance for the surging hit “Gabriela.” Their fashion sense has landed them in campaigns with Gap, Fendi and Coach.
Katseye, which was assembled on a 2023 reality TV program (“Dream Academy”), comes with training from the K-pop world of Korea’s Hybe (home of BTS) and the marketing of U.S.-based Geffen Records (home of Olivia Rodrigo).
“This concert is so special,” Katseye member Lara Raj told the 8,000 excitable teen and 20-something fans, whom she referred to as Eyekons. “You look hot as” well, she dropped an expletive.