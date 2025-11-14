Is K-pop about to pop in Minnesota? Katseye fans say yes

As co-founder of BTS’ Minnesota fan club, Kathryn Newsome-Herr has been disappointed to see the South Korean boy band so far skip the Twin Cities on U.S. tours. She now thinks it’s only a matter of time, though.
“I think these shows indicate we’re at a tipping point,” Newsome-Herr said.
The shows she referred to are upcoming tour dates with Katseye and Twice, the two biggest concerts Minnesota has seen from the K-pop realm.
Katseye will kick off its U.S. tour on Saturday with a very sold-out show at the Armory in Minneapolis. They’re not nearly as big as BTS, but the six-member, Los Angeles-based girl group drew thousands of frenzied fans last year to a free appearance at the Mall of America, where an official Katseye pop-up store is being housed this weekend.
As for Twice, its April 12 concert in St. Paul will be the first arena concert by a K-pop music act in Minnesota. The nine-member South Korean girl group is loosely affiliated with the “KPop Demon Hunters” movie craze, which helped push K-pop music even deeper into Middle America this summer.
If these two shows are bellwethers for the K-pop music business in Minnesota, concert promoters can definitely hear fans ringing the bell for more.
Tickets to Katseye’s tour opener in the 8,000-person Armory — unavailable for months via Ticketmaster — are selling for more than $300 on resale sites such as StubHub and TickPick. Twice’s performance at the twice-bigger Grand Casino Arena (formerly Xcel Energy Center) is close to being sold-out on Ticketmaster, with mostly just nosebleed seats or $500-plus VIP Soundcheck seats still available.
Even the co-creator of Minnesota’s first K-pop convention, KPop MinneCon, is struggling to find affordable resale tickets to Saturday’s Katseye concert after getting shut out when they first went on sale. But he’s not really complaining.