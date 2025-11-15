Music

K-pop group Katseye surprises fans at Mall of America and Target

The six-person girl band is kicking off the American leg of The Beautiful Chaos Tour in Minnesota.

By Alex Chhith

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 15, 2025 at 2:04AM
Katseye made a surprise appearance at the Mall of America on Friday ahead of their sold-out Saturday show at the Armory in Minneapolis. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Hundreds of fans were shocked Friday when K-pop band Katseye made a surprise appearance at a pop-up event at the Mall of America and later visited a Target in downtown Minneapolis.

When Lance Buendia heard the announcement that fans should return to the mall’s rotunda, he thought it was for a drawing he entered that included a chance to win signed Polaroids by the band.

Seeing the six singers go on stage and talk to fans, one day before their sold-out The Beautiful Chaos Tour concert at the Armory, was a complete surprise for the 23-year-old.

“That was crazy,” Buendia said.

Los Angeles-based Katseye drew thousands of fans to the Mall of America for a concert last year, a big reason the Grammy-nominated girl group decided to kick off its U.S. tour in Minneapolis this weekend.

During Friday’s appearance at the mall, hundreds of people like Buendia received a notification from Instagram: The band would also meet with fans and sign autographs inside the downtown Minneapolis Target later that afternoon.

“We bought our albums, got our raffles and came straight here,” Buendia said as he stood with about 250 other people in a line outside Target that wrapped around the building.

View post on Instagram
 

Paola Puentes, 24, was the first person in line at Target and was with her little brother Emiliano Hernandez, 3, and her friends. They were at the Mall of America when they saw the notification and immediately ran to their cars, booking it downtown. They stood in line for about six hours before they were able to meet the girl group.

Inside Target, fans were able to purchase limited-edition merch designed in collaboration with Katseye in addition to meeting the stars.

Tickets to Saturday’s concert are officially sold out and going for over $200 on resale sites such as StubHub and TickPick.

Alex Chhith

Reporter

Alex Chhith is a general assignment reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

