Bill Dallman is departing KARE 11 after just two years as the station's president and general manager.

Dallman shared the news with staff through a memo obtained by TVSpy.

"As I reflect on the last two years, I am proud to have had the opportunity to lead our incredibly talented team," Dallman wrote. "Each day, you do exceptional work serving our community and our clients. My last day with the station is June 16."

In February 2021, Dallman replaced John Remes, who held the position for 24 years.

Earlier in his career, Dallman had served as news director for KMSP-TV and helped launch "Fox Sports Live" in Los Angeles. He started in the broadcast business at KAAL in Austin, Minn.

No replacement has been announced.