Bill Dallman, a native Minnesotan who once served as KMSP's news director, is coming home.

Dallman has been named president and general manager for KARE, replacing John Remes, who announced last September that he would be retiring after 24 years in that position.

After leaving KMSP, Dallman serve as president of news for Fox Sports, launching the network's signature show, "Fox Sports Live."

"I had my dream job in Minnesota, but this was a bigger dream," Dallman told the Star Tribune in 2013, showing off his lavish new studio in L.A., decked out with five video walls, catwalks and a couch that could accommodate five Shaquille O'Neals. "The other night we had this dinner and [former NFL star] Donovan McNabb looked at me and said, 'That's a nice tie knot. Show me how to do that.' How cool is that?"

But Dallman, whose father was a linebacker for the Minnesota Gophers, was soon back working for local news.

In 2015, he became vice president for news at KCBS-KCAL in Los Angeles. For the past three years, he was running the newsroom for the ABC affiliate in Seattle.

"Bill brings a winning track record and extensive experience to KARE," said Lynn Beall, EVP and COO of media operations for TEGNA, which owns KARE. "His creative energy and collaborative leadership style will enable him to lead KARE's talented team into the future."

Dallman, who started his career at KAAL in Austin, shared the news with his Twitter followers Friday.

"This definitely qualifies as 'exciting personal news,'" Dallman wrote. "Truly, I couldn't be more honored and excited to join the @kare11 team."

Neal Justin • 612-673-7431

@nealjustin