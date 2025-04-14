Justin: ‘Survivor’ has outwitted, outplayed and outlasted the competition

I’ve accepted that I don’t have the pipes to audition for “American Idol,” the looks to become “America’s Next Top Model” or the brains to compete on “Jeopardy.” But I’d kick butt on “Survivor.”
That belief, however misguided, is shared by millions of fans who have kept the CBS series on the air since 2000, making it the granddaddy of all reality competition TV.
“Anyone can play ‘Survivor,‘” said Andrea Boehlke, a Wisconsin native who has competed on the show three times. ”You can picture yourself in the same position and wonder what you would do."
Boehlke was at the Mall of America in late March for a promotional event in which more than 1,000 people got a chance to try their hand at signature games like Breaking Windows, a variation on a beanbag toss, and A Bit Tipsy, a block-stacking challenge. They also got a chance to slide into the confessional booth and buy souvenir tote bags and T-shirts.
But the biggest draw was photo ops with former contestants.
“They swarm you, but in the best way,” said last season’s winner Rachel LaMont as a line of fans waited for their chance to give her friendship bracelets, rehash strategies and gossip. “I can walk around the mall and not really be recognized, but I walk into something like this and I’m an A-list celebrity. That’s fun.”
Interest in Connecticut-based contestant Solomon Yi proves that you don’t have to go home with the winner’s check of $1 million to be treated like a rock star.
“There’s been over 700 players and they know who every single one of them is,” said Yi, who finished 10th last season and works for Minneapolis-based Medtronic. “It’s like we’re Major League Baseball players. They know our stats.”