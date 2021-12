FIELDS DAY FOR PURPLE PASS RUSHERS?

Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields has started only nine games but has been sacked 33 times. That's more sacks than 22 teams have allowed this season. Next up for Fields is a Vikings team that leads the league in sacks with 41. Only three QBs have been sacked more times than Fields. Here's a look:

QB, team Sacked Starts Snaps

Joe Burrow, Bengals 41 13 810

Lamar Jackson, Ravens 38 12 810

Ryan Tannehill, Titans 37 13 898

Justin Fields, Bears 33 9 562