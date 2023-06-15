U.S. Justice Department officials, including Attorney General Merrick Garland, will hold a news conference Friday on "a civil rights matter," which is expected to be the results of a sweeping investigation into whether the Minneapolis Police Department engages in a "pattern or practice" of illegal conduct.

City officials in Minneapolis have been bracing for the findings of the Justice Department's report since 2020. It comes in addition to a similar charge leveled by the Minnesota Department of Human Rights last year, which also found a pattern of discriminatory behavior by Minneapolis officers over the decade leading up to Floyd's killing. The Minneapolis City Council approved a wide-ranging series of reforms this spring to settle the state's case, including limiting the use of chemical irritants and barring officers from searches based on the smell of marijuana.

Upon receiving the findings, the city would begin the process of negotiating a court-enforceable consent decree with the Justice Department. Per the state's agreement, the federal decree will take precedent if any of the state's terms conflict with it.

According to the U.S. Justice Department, the 10 a.m. announcement will include Attorney General Merrick B. Garland, Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta, Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke of the Justice Department's Civil Rights Division, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Ann Bildtsen for the District of Minnesota, Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara.

Since the beating of Rodney King in 1994, pattern or practice investigations have become a common tool used by the federal government to intervene on institutional failures within local police agencies. The Trump presidency abandoned these far-reaching investigations during his term in office. In 2021, in the months after Biden's inauguration, Garland announced probes in Minneapolis and in Louisville, Ky. Other investigations are currently ongoing in New York, Oklahoma City, Mount Vernon, N.Y., Phoenix, Worcester, Mass., and Louisiana.

The results of the Louisville investigations, released earlier this year, found the police department that killed Breonna Taylor in a botched raid routinely used excessive force and unlawful searches and detention, along with blatant racial slurs to describe Black people, like "monkey," "animal" and "boy."