The Minnesota Department of Human Rights on Wednesday released a 72-page report detailing widespread racial discrimination by Minneapolis police officers. The human rights department opened its investigation of the Minneapolis Police Department on June 1, 2020, after the murder of George Floyd by former officer Derek Chauvin.

"The Minnesota Department of Human Rights finds there is probable cause that the City and MPD engage in a pattern or practice of race discrimination in violation of the Minnesota Human Rights Act," the report said.

Here are seven key takeaways from the report, which you can read in full here.

The probe found numerous racial disparities in "how MPD officers use force, stop, search, arrest and cite people of color"

"MPD officers use disproportionately, higher rates of more severe force against Black individuals, and this remains true even when comparing MPD officers' use of force against Black and white individuals in similar circumstances," according to the report. While just 19% of Minneapolis residents are Black, the report found 63% of all use of force incidents by MPD officers were against Black individuals between 2010 and 2020.

The report found MPD officers used unnecessary and inappropriate force In 52.6% of incidents in which MPD officers used a neck restraint and in 37.1% of incidents in which they sprayed chemical irritants against individuals of all races. But officers were nearly twice as likely to use neck restraints on Black individuals than on white individuals. Between 2010 and 2020, officers used chemical irritants in 18.2% of incidents involving white people, but that figure rose to 25.1% for incidents involving Black people. The report found officers were also significantly more likely to use neck restraints or chemical irritants on Black people than white people in instances when disorderly conduct or obstruction was the primary recorded offense.

Despite making up just 19% of the city's population, Black people accounted for 54% of MPD's traffic stops, 78% of all searches, 55% of all citations and 71% of all arrests during stops between January 2017 and May 2020, the report stated. Police are also more likely to stop vehicles driven by people of color than those driven by white people during daylight hours — when the race of the occupants are more easily identified. Racial disparities in traffic stops exist in every precinct across the city, the report said.

Officers used fake social media accounts for surveillance of Black individuals and organizations, without evidence of criminal activity

"A review of MPD's covert social media accounts from January 2010, through December 2020, demonstrates that MPD officers used covert, or fake, social media accounts to surveil and engage Black individuals, Black organizations, and elected officials unrelated to criminal activity, without a public safety objective. In contrast, MPD officers did not similarly track and surveil white people unrelated to criminal activity using MPD covert social media accounts. In fact, as of December 2020, MPD did not operate its own covert social media accounts to track white supremacist or white nationalist groups," the report said.

The investigation found that "in social media posts and messages, MPD officers used language to further racial stereotypes associated with Black people, especially Black women." Officers also used fake accounts "to pose as community members in order to post comments and content online attacking police critics and criticizing local officials."

The department has failed to implement proper oversight for the use of such accounts, the report said.

MPD officers frequently use racist, misogynistic and disrespectful language

"MPD maintains an organizational culture where officers consistently use racist, misogynistic, and otherwise disrespectful language. Furthermore, MPD does not uniformly and consistently hold officers accountable for using this language," the report said. It describes instances in which officers referred to Black individuals as (N-word) and "monkeys," call Black women "Black bitches" and refer to Somali men as "orangutans," according to the report, citing body camera footage, discipline records, statements from community members and interviews with officers.

Derogatory terms are similarly used for women, including (C-word) and "bitch." When investigating a sexual assault case, one MPD officer falsely stated that a man could not be guilty of sexually assaulting a woman if they had children together, the report said.

MPD continues to emphasize paramilitary or "warrior" training that leads to unnecessary escalation and inappropriate use of force

The report said that training is insufficient, resulting in problematic policing tactics, while reinforcing a "warrior mindset" despite having banned warrior-style training in 2019. Further, officers regularly expressed a lack of confidence in department policy, saying changes were frequent and not well communicated. Other officers said they did not understand the updated Use of Force Policy they were expected to follow.

Supervisors are also not adequately trained, the report said, leaving them without the tools to hold problem officers accountable. An emphasis on aggression during training results in officers unnecessarily escalating encounters.

MPD has failed to hold officers accountable for misconduct

The report found that no meaningful independent review process exists for holding MPD conduct accountable, including through the Office of Police Conduct Review, which is not distinctly different from Internal Affairs: "Almost every investigation of a police misconduct complaint against an MPD officer, no matter how preliminary, is assessed or guided by sworn MPD officers," the report said.

Meanwhile, the civilian-led Police Conduct Oversight Commission is treated with mistrust and "lacks the appropriate resources and capacity to do its work." It is only referred a small number of cases from the OCPR, and only closed cases, leaving the commissioners in the dark on complaints dismissed prior to the investigative process.

"None of the existing investigative processes lead to proper investigation of and accountability for race-based policing," the report said.

When a complaint is investigated and results in a finding of misconduct, officers may receive formal discipline or coaching, in which a supervisor counsels the officer to improve performance. But in 37% of cases that resulted in coaching, "supervisors did not coach MPD officers and no corrective action occurred. Because of this failure to follow through on coaching, "MPD supervisors not only reinforce a culture that is averse to accountability, but supervisors also fail to create a culture of support for officers," the report said.

Despite MPD claims over the past decade that the department is developing an Early Intervention System to support officers with the mental toll of policing or hold officers accountable, "MPD's Early Intervention System is, in practice, non-existent," the report found.

City and MPD leadership has not acted with urgency to address racial discrimination in policing

"City and MPD leaders have been aware of deep organizational culture problems within the MPD resulting in the long-standing, disproportionate impact of race-based policing on people of color and Indigenous individuals. In the vacuum of collective action from key city and MPD leaders, the organizational culture at MPD has existed unchecked," the report said.

While it notes that city and MPD leaders "have made efforts over the past several years to implement changes" — such as launching a juvenile diversion program in 2008, referring police shooting cases to an external investigative agency and providing body-worn cameras to officers — the report continues that "in some cases where city and MPD leaders have attempted to implement change, those attempts were eroded by City and MPD leaders providing inaccurate or misleading information to the public. It cites Mayor Jacob Frey's announcement in November 2020 that MPD would no longer request no-knock warrants as an example.

"Despite what some leaders may have understood about the policy change and despite how the policy change was communicated to the public, MPD had not banned no-knock warrants. Rather, MPD's updated no-knock warrant policy simply memorialized what the SWAT team had already been permitted to do for years, which was to perform no-knock warrants," the report said.

The state will pursue court-enforced changes at MPD

"Moving forward, the Minnesota Department of Human Rights will work with the City of Minneapolis to develop a consent decree, which is a court-enforceable agreement that identifies specific changes to be made and timelines for those changes to occur. Unlike previous efforts to reform policing in Minneapolis, a consent decree is a court order issued by a judge. Importantly, a consent decree also integrates independent oversight in the form of a monitor or monitoring team that regularly reports to the court to hold the parties accountable to the agreed upon changes. As part of this process, MDHR will meet with community members, MPD officers, City staff, and other stakeholders to gather feedback on what should be included in a consent decree to address racial discrimination in policing in Minneapolis," the report said.

Staff writers Andy Mannix, Liz Navratil and Liz Sawyer contributed reporting to this article.