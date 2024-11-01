Jury convicts man who helped son hide bodies of 4 people killed in St. Paul in Wisconsin cornfield

Suggs admitted at his trial to shooting Nitosha Flug-Presley, 30, of Stillwater; Jasmine C. Sturm, 30; Matthew Pettus, 26; and Loyace Foreman III, 35, all of St. Paul. However, he said he was acting in self-defense after the four attempted to rob him. Suggs also said thought Pettus or Foreman might be armed.