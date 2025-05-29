Minneapolis

Jury convicts man who grabbed girl, 12, at random from Twin Cities backyard and raped her

He was arrested days later thanks to her brother setting a trap for the man, the charges read.

By Paul Walsh

The Minnesota Star Tribune
May 29, 2025 at 7:40PM
Hennepin County Government Center (Paul Walsh/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jurors have convicted a man for grabbing a 12-year-old girl at random from her Minneapolis backyard and raping her.

Qalinle Ibrahim Dirie, 42, of Minneapolis, was found guilty Wednesday by a Hennepin County District Court jury of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault on June 5, 2024.

Dirie remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on July 22.

According to the criminal complaint:

On June 10, police met at HCMC with the girl’s older sister and were told that an “unknown male came to the front of the house in a white car, grabbed and drove off with the child and raped her.” An assault exam was conducted at the hospital, and the evidence was sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.

While at CornerHouse, which provides interview services in cases of suspected child sexual abuse, the girl said she had seen the man drive by her home often in a white car. She said that while in her backyard one day, he stopped in the alley and asked whether her mother was home. She said no, and he left but returned about 10 minutes later.

The girl said he picked her up and forced her into his car, striking her head in the process. She said the blow made her feel dizzy and disoriented. He then drove a couple of blocks and sexually assaulted her in the backseat, she said, before she escaped and ran home.

The girl’s brother, who was 18 at the time, saw multiple calls from Dirie on her phone that she was not answering. She told her brother those were from the man who raped her.

Dirie called again. The brother answered but did not speak. Dirie said, “When can I see you again?” the complaint quoted him as saying.

The brother hung up and started texting through Snapchat with Dirie, pretending to be his sister. Dirie made a reference to seeing the girl and bringing condoms.

Dirie soon arrived and saw the brother and the girl’s stepfather in the living room. Dirie tried to flee, but the brother blocked his path and called 911. Police showed up and arrested Dirie.

about the writer

about the writer

Paul Walsh

Reporter

Paul Walsh is a general assignment reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune. He wants your news tips, especially in and near Minnesota.

See Moreicon

More from Minneapolis

See More

Minneapolis

Jury convicts man who grabbed girl, 12, at random from Twin Cities backyard and raped her

card image

He was arrested days later thanks to her brother setting a trap for the man, the charges read.

Minneapolis

17 miles of Minneapolis streetlights are out from copper theft. The city is scrambling to fix them.

card image

St. Paul

U.S. judge in Minnesota sees no hope for gang member, locks him up for life and then some

card image