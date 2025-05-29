Jury convicts man who grabbed girl, 12, at random from Twin Cities backyard and raped her

Jurors have convicted a man for grabbing a 12-year-old girl at random from her Minneapolis backyard and raping her.
Qalinle Ibrahim Dirie, 42, of Minneapolis, was found guilty Wednesday by a Hennepin County District Court jury of first-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection with the assault on June 5, 2024.
Dirie remains jailed without bail ahead of sentencing on July 22.
On June 10, police met at HCMC with the girl’s older sister and were told that an “unknown male came to the front of the house in a white car, grabbed and drove off with the child and raped her.” An assault exam was conducted at the hospital, and the evidence was sent to the state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for analysis.
While at CornerHouse, which provides interview services in cases of suspected child sexual abuse, the girl said she had seen the man drive by her home often in a white car. She said that while in her backyard one day, he stopped in the alley and asked whether her mother was home. She said no, and he left but returned about 10 minutes later.
The girl said he picked her up and forced her into his car, striking her head in the process. She said the blow made her feel dizzy and disoriented. He then drove a couple of blocks and sexually assaulted her in the backseat, she said, before she escaped and ran home.
The girl’s brother, who was 18 at the time, saw multiple calls from Dirie on her phone that she was not answering. She told her brother those were from the man who raped her.