Jurors have convicted a man for a shooting at a late-night party in St. Cloud nearly 1½ years ago that left one man dead and two wounded.
Jury convicts man of murder for shooting peacemaker during rift at late-night party in St. Cloud
Antonio Harris was shot as he tried to “negotiate a truce” between the gunman and his adversaries at the party, the criminal complaint said.
Deionte Jaewon Parker, 27, was found guilty Tuesday in Stearns County District Court of aiding and abetting second-degree murder and illegal gun possession in connection with the shooting on Oct. 22, 2023, near St. Cloud State University that killed Antonio C. Harris Jr., 34, of Buffalo, Minn.
Parker remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for April 15.
The jury acquitted Parker, of St. Cloud, of a second-degree assault count.
Officers responding to the report of a shooting arrived at the home in the 700 block of 6th Avenue S., where an “after-bar party” was underway and saw Harris had been shot in the head and lower torso. Emergency responders declared him dead at the scene.
Another man was shot in the leg and a third in the foot.
“It is believed that the shooting was in retaliation” for a stabbing in July 2023, the complaint read, without any specifics about that incident other than it involved one of the men who was wounded.
Harris was shot as he tried to "negotiate a truce" between Parker and his adversaries at the party, the complaint said.
Court records show that Parker has been convicted six times for various illicit drug offenses, three times for weapons-related crimes and once for second-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
