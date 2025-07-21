Jury convicts man of killing carjack victim who was lured to Minneapolis on dating app

Jurors have convicted a man of killing a carjacking victim who was lured by a woman to north Minneapolis on a dating app.
Vernon Sirhyde Archie, 29, of St. Paul was found guilty in Hennepin County District Court of two counts of second-degree murder in connection with the fatal shooting of Da’Vonte Jovan Adams, 28, of Spring Valley, Minn., in May 2024.
Archie remains jailed ahead of sentencing, which is scheduled for Sept. 11.
His accomplice, Megan Renee Karjala, 24, of Coon Rapids reached a plea agreement in April with the County Attorney’s Office in which she will admit to first-degree aggravated robbery and have the second-degree murder count dismissed.
Under the plea agreement, she will receive a term of 4¾ years. Sentencing for Karjala is slated for Aug. 12.
According to criminal complaints against Adams and Karjala:
On May 17, 2024, neighbors told police they heard a man and woman arguing, followed by gunfire and a man yelling for help. A 911 caller reported seeing two people flee in Adams’ Chevy Suburban.
Police found Adams about 4:45 a.m. on the ground in the 2200 block of 5th Avenue N. with gunshot wounds to his face, neck, chest and torso. He was pronounced dead at HCMC.