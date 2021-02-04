Jurors have found a man guilty of murder for ordering his girlfriend out of his vehicle, running her over on a north Minneapolis sidewalk and dragging her.

Jordan L. Jefferson, 30, of Robbinsdale, was convicted Tuesday in Hennepin County District Court of second-degree murder and domestic assault in connection with the May 29 killing of Ochea A. Brown, 28, of Minneapolis.

Jefferson remains jailed ahead of sentencing on March 3.

Court records show an extensive criminal history for Jefferson spanning his entire adult life. Before these verdicts, he's also been convicted twice each of domestic assault and disorderly conduct, four times of drunken driving, and once each of first-degree robbery, property damage and fifth-degree assault.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police she was in the vehicle with Jefferson and Brown as they argued. Jefferson punched Brown in the face and ordered her out of the vehicle. As she walked on the sidewalk, Jefferson sped toward Brown and hit her.

Ochea Brown

She became trapped beneath the vehicle and was dragged until he hit the front porch of a home on N. Dupont Avenue. Jefferson put Brown in the back seat and drove from the scene only to crash again sometime around 3 a.m. near N. 17th and Bryant avenues, leaving the vehicle inoperable.

Paul Walsh • 612-673-4482