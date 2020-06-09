A man ordered a woman out of his vehicle, ran over her on a sidewalk and fatally dragged her, according to murder charges.

Jordan L. Jefferson, 30, was charged last week in Hennepin County District Court with second-degree intentional and second-degree unintentional murder in connection with the May 29 killing of Ochea A. Brown, 28, of Minneapolis.

Jefferson was booked into jail June 2 and remains held in lieu of $1 million bail before a July 1 court appearance.

Court records show an extensive criminal history for Jefferson spanning his entire adult life. He's been convicted twice each of domestic assault and disorderly conduct, four times of drunken driving, and once each of first-degree robbery, property damage and fifth-degree assault.

A GoFundMe page started on behalf of Brown's family says she left behind daughters ages 5 and 7.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman told police she was in the vehicle with Jefferson and Brown, who were arguing. Jefferson started punching Brown in the face and ordered Brown out of the vehicle.

As she walked down the sidewalk, Jefferson sped toward Brown and hit her.

Brown became trapped beneath the vehicle and was dragged until he hit the front porch of a home nearby on N. Dupont Avenue.

He slapped Brown and said her name trying to get her to respond, but she did not.

Jefferson put Brown in the back seat and continued using the same tactics in hopes of her responding.

He drove from the scene only to crash again sometime around 3 a.m. near N. 17th and Bryant avenues, leaving the vehicle inoperable. Jefferson and the other woman in the vehicle got out and walked away.

Jefferson called someone and they all drove back to check on Brown. They found Brown with no pulse and an apparent broken neck.

Everyone left Brown behind. Jefferson showered and disposed of his clothes. He told the other woman with him that night that "they had to come up with a story [and] demanded [she] take the truth about the victim's death to her grave."