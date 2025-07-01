Opinion: This Fourth of July, let’s celebrate Americans’ shared ideals

Opinion editor’s note: Strib Voices publishes a mix of guest commentaries online and in print each day. To contribute, click here.
As the July Fourth holiday approaches, I begin to recall from the 1950s the thrill of watching the parades march straight through downtown Duluth. Especially seeing Albert Woolson, the last survivor of the Union Army. The presence of a real Civil War soldier brought the tales of American history to life.
Those parades sparked my conviction that Independence Day is America’s most important holiday. We are not the typical nation bound together by ethnicity, religion, language or ancient history. Our cement is a shared commitment to the self-evident truths proclaimed in the Declaration of Independence: That we are all created equal. That our rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness are unalienable. That we are entitled to throw off an oppressive regime. Don’t tread on us.
We are in a tough spot this year, and we are spending plenty of time spotlighting our divisions. But this holiday is the day we need to celebrate our cement.
The founding of a nation based on these revolutionary principles changed the course of history. A handful of political organizations — ancient Athens, the Swiss Confederacy founded in 1291, the Iroquois Confederacy that predated European contact — had developed participatory decisionmaking. But no sovereign state had created a government whose purpose was to protect universal rights.
The Declaration was a genuine group product of the 56 accomplished delegates to the Second Continental Congress. Thomas Jefferson wrote the draft, but the others shortened it by one-fourth and made 80 changes.
A bubbling stew of popular agitation and Enlightenment philosophy had been heating up throughout the colonies for a decade. From this turmoil the Congress created an unprecedented political blueprint that galvanized the new country.