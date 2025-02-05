Sports

Podcast: Chris Hine on the Wolves, Julius Randle and the NBA trade deadline

Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins signing relief pitcher Danny Coulombe to a modest one-year, $3 million deal. Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins the show to break down all the big story lines.

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
February 5, 2025 at 3:48PM
Anthony Edwards (5) of the Minnesota Timberwolves during Monday's home loss to the Kings. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins signing relief pitcher Danny Coulombe to a modest one-year, $3 million deal. Normally that wouldn’t be big offseason news, but it was the first free agent the Twins have signed. It’s a low-risk deal, but how concerned should we be about Coulombe’s elbow problems last year? Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team picked up a road win.

6:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins the show to break down all the big story lines. The Wolves had a nice five-game winning streak, but now they have lost two in a row at home. Julius Randle is hurt. And they don’t figure to do much (if anything) before Thursday’s trade deadline.

30:00: Kevin Durant on the move? + The Wild can’t score.

Listen and subscribe to the Daily Delivery: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | iHeartRadio

The podcast archive is here.

Questions? Comments? Long-winded diatribes about nothing in particular? E-mail me at michael.rand@startribune.com.

Follow me on Twitter @RandBall and Star Tribune sports @StribSports

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

