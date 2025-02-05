Introduction: Host Michael Rand starts with the Twins signing relief pitcher Danny Coulombe to a modest one-year, $3 million deal. Normally that wouldn’t be big offseason news, but it was the first free agent the Twins have signed. It’s a low-risk deal, but how concerned should we be about Coulombe’s elbow problems last year? Plus the Gophers men’s basketball team picked up a road win.
Podcast: Chris Hine on the Wolves, Julius Randle and the NBA trade deadline
Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins the show to break down all the big story lines.
6:00: Star Tribune Timberwolves writer Chris Hine joins the show to break down all the big story lines. The Wolves had a nice five-game winning streak, but now they have lost two in a row at home. Julius Randle is hurt. And they don’t figure to do much (if anything) before Thursday’s trade deadline.
30:00: Kevin Durant on the move? + The Wild can’t score.
