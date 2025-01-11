Special counsel Jack Smith resigns amid Justice Department appeal over Trump report

The department is hoping to release in the coming days one part of its two-volume report focused on Trump's efforts to undo the 2020 presidential election that he lost to Democrat Joe Biden. The department has said it will not publicly disclose a separate volume — about Trump's hoarding of classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida after he left the White House in January 2021 — as long as criminal proceedings against two of Trump's co-defendants remain pending.