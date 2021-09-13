Lawyers will square off Monday morning in a high stakes case that is raising concerns about whether a ballot measure determining the future of the Minneapolis Police Department could be kicked off the November ballot.

The virtual hearing before Hennepin County Judge Jamie Anderson starts at 9 a.m. The judge could rule during the hearing or issue an order at a later date. The side that loses could appeal.

The proposal has become a central issue in the November elections, the first municipal races since George Floyd was killed by police. Early voting is set to begin Friday.

The case focuses on the wording of a ballot question that would clear the way for Minneapolis officials to replace the police department with a new public safety agency. For more than a month now, city leaders have been embroiled in political and legal fights over how to present the question on the ballot in a neutral way.

The proposal, written by a political committee called Yes 4 Minneapolis, changes the Minneapolis charter, removing the requirement to keep a police department with a minimum number of officers. It then requires the city to create a new agency providing "a comprehensive public health approach to safety."

Attorneys on opposing sides have fiercely argued over how to interpret the charter changes and how to present the question to voters on the ballot.

Three residents — businessman Bruce Dachis, nonprofit CEO Sondra Samuels and former City Council Member Don Samuels — have asked Anderson to block the city from using the latest version of the ballot question. Their attorneys argued it is too similar to one the judge struck down last week.

Their attorney, Norm Pentelovitch, also asked the judge to prohibit city officials "from approving any ballot language … until a plan exists to implement the new department of public safety."

Lawyers for the city and Yes 4 Minneapolis both opposed the request. Terrance W. Moore, an attorney for Yes 4 Minneapolis, argued it would be a legal "error" to require the city to create plans for the new department before a charter amendment passes.

In addition to arguing over the details of the ballot question, lawyers are expected to debate whether state law permits the question to be pushed to a future election and whether the request was made using the proper legal procedures.

