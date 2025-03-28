Judge, congregation show mercy to troubled woman who set fire to Rochester church

Sesen Tesfay was feeling lonely, down and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness in the early-morning hours after Easter in 2022 when she set fire to Peace United Church.
She told court officials during a presentence investigation the reason she smashed open an office door, dumped a bottle of hand sanitizer on the floor and set fire to it was because she had felt so low she needed to do something drastic just to feel something else.
Tesfay has changed since that day, according to her attorneys. She’s getting help for her mental health and substance-use troubles, and she’s owned up to her crime.
An Olmsted County District Court judge decided to show Tesfay mercy Thursday, sentencing her to six months in jail and probation for five years.
“I am glad to see the work being done,” Judge Erin Lindhart Felten told Tesfay Thursday afternoon.
Tesfay’s sentence caps off nearly three years of trauma for members of Peace United Church, who have had to rebuild much of their sanctuary after close to $5 million in damages.
According to court records, flames spread through the church’s lower level shortly after 2 a.m. April 18, just two hours after a day of Easter celebrations ended. The church’s fire-safety doors and sprinkler system contained much of the blaze, but most of the building’s north side was damaged by smoke and covered with soot.
That area had to be gutted, and the floors and ceilings needed replacing and repainting.