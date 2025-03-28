Rochester

Judge, congregation show mercy to troubled woman who set fire to Rochester church

She gets jail time, five years’ probation for using hand sanitizer to light Peace United Church just after Easter 2022.

By Trey Mewes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
March 28, 2025
Debby Adams, administrator at Peace United Church of Christ in Rochester, shows how a fire safety door stopped flames set on April 18, 2022, in the church’s lower level during a tour of the damage a month later. (Trey Mewes)

Sesen Tesfay was feeling lonely, down and struggling with an undiagnosed mental illness in the early-morning hours after Easter in 2022 when she set fire to Peace United Church.

She told court officials during a presentence investigation the reason she smashed open an office door, dumped a bottle of hand sanitizer on the floor and set fire to it was because she had felt so low she needed to do something drastic just to feel something else.

Tesfay has changed since that day, according to her attorneys. She’s getting help for her mental health and substance-use troubles, and she’s owned up to her crime.

An Olmsted County District Court judge decided to show Tesfay mercy Thursday, sentencing her to six months in jail and probation for five years.

“I am glad to see the work being done,” Judge Erin Lindhart Felten told Tesfay Thursday afternoon.

Tesfay’s sentence caps off nearly three years of trauma for members of Peace United Church, who have had to rebuild much of their sanctuary after close to $5 million in damages.

According to court records, flames spread through the church’s lower level shortly after 2 a.m. April 18, just two hours after a day of Easter celebrations ended. The church’s fire-safety doors and sprinkler system contained much of the blaze, but most of the building’s north side was damaged by smoke and covered with soot.

That area had to be gutted, and the floors and ceilings needed replacing and repainting.

Court records show Rochester police found a half-gallon jug of hand sanitizer in a nearby dumpster after the fire was under control; about a fourth of the jug was left without its cap. They also found someone had used a landscaping rock to break into one of the church’s offices and took two computer monitors, which were later found at Tesfay’s apartment.

Police, fire marshal and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigators determined the hand sanitizer was used to start and spread the fire. Law enforcement found Tesfay’s cellphone was in the area around the time the fire was set, according to charges.

It took almost two years for Olmsted County attorneys to charge Tesfay, during which time she sought help from mental health and substance abuse specialists.

Tesfay pleaded guilty last August to felony arson, burglary and damage to property charges. She expressed remorse Thursday for her crimes.

“I made bad decisions and apologize to the people, the church, from the bottom of my heart,” she said.

Tesfay will be granted release during her time in jail for work, appointments and potentially school. She also faces a suspended sentence of 57 months, the maximum possible given that she had no criminal history, if she breaks her parole.

She also must pay restitution to the church, about $2,500 to cover its insurance deductible.

Peace United Church members were at Tesfay’s sentencing Thursday to wish her well. It took more than two years to rebuild their church, and church administrator Debby Adams said some members still have a tough time if they smell smoke inside the building.

The Rev. Paul Bauch said it was good to see Tesfay being held accountable, but he also agreed she should be given grace as long as she continued to work toward getting better.

“It’s a building. That’s a life,” Bauch said. “Nobody got hurt.”

Trey Mewes

Rochester reporter

Trey Mewes is a reporter based in Rochester for the Star Tribune.

