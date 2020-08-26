CLEVELAND -- After the team sent him to Toledo briefly as punishment for failing to "fess up" in the Zach Plesac Scandal, Mike Clevinger returns to the mound tonight for Cleveland as it plays the rubber game of a three-game set with the Twins.

José Berríos (2-3, 4.75 ERA) will pitch for the Twins against Clevinger (1-1, 3.24),

Shane Bieber beat the Twins on Tuesday night, becoming the first pitcher to win six games this season and maintaining his minuscule 1.35 ERA.

The lineups tonight from Progressive Field:

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Miguel Sano, 1B

LaMonte Wade, CF

Alex Avila, C

CLEVELAND

Cesar Hernandez, 2B

Jose Ramirez, 3B

Francisco Lindor, SS

Carlos Santana, 1B

Franmil Reyes, DH

Tyler Naquin, RF

Greg Allen, LF

Roberto Perez, C

Delino DeShields, CF

Jose Berrios photo by Carlos Gonzalez