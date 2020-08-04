Jose Berrios pitches for the Twins today (1:10 p.m., FSN) as they finish their eight-game homestand by playing the Pirates. Technically it is not the end of the series, though, as the teams meet Wednesday and Thursday in Pittsburgh. And yes, La Velle is driving to Pittsburgh today. Safe travels to LEN3.

The Twins rallied for a 5-4 walkoff win on Monday night at Target Field and are 6-1 on the homestand.

Three starting pitchers are still sidelined for the Twins, as is third baseman Josh Donaldson (calf).

Former Twin alert: John Ryan Murphy is catching for the Pirates today. You'll remember Murphy was part of one of the most lopsided trades (as it turned out) in Twins history when he was obtained from the Yankees in 2015 for Aaron Hicks.

Lineups:

PIRATES

Adam Frazier, 2B

Phillip Evans, 3B

Josh Bell, DH

Colin Moran, 1B

Bryan Reynolds, LF

Gregory Polanco, RF

Erik Gonzalez, SS

Jarrod Dyson, CF

John Ryan Murphy, C

Starting pitcher: Joe Musgrave

TWINS

Max Kepler, RF

Jorge Polanco, SS

Nelson Cruz, DH

Eddie Rosario, LF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Luis Arraez, 2B

Marwin Gonzalez, 3B

Alex Avila, C

Byron Buxton, CF

If you are wondering why the Saints (who open tonight) can have fans but the Twins can't ... here's why.