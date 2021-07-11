The Twins need a rest after Sunday's dizzying 12-9 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Jorge Polanco's three-run, 10th-inning homer.

They will get it, with four days off for the All-Star break that began after Sunday's careening game.

They swept a four-game series from Detroit, with the Twins making a late-inning rally in each game..

Polanco's 395-foot home run into the left-field pavilion was his first career walkoff homer and his fourth career walkoff hit.

The Twins trailed 4-0 after five innings, led 8-5 after eight and then fell behind after only 10 pitches in the ninth inning on a grand slam by Detroit catcher Jake Rogers off lefthander Taylor Rogers, no relation.

Enter Twins rookie catcher Ben Rortvedt, who was in the game because starting catcher Ryan Jeffers hit a ball of his knee in the fifth inning and left the game.

Rortvedt hit a Derek Holland pitch 410 feet into the right-field seats on a 2-1 count that was his second career home run and sent the game into extra innings.

Tyler Duffey struck out two batters in the top of the 10th, with Alex Kirilloff's diving stop at first securing the final out. In the bottom of the 10th, Polanco delivered for the second day in a row; he hit a go-ahead three-run homer in the seventh inning Saturday.

It was also the second day in a row the Twins came back to win after trailing by four runs. They did so by scoring one run in their fifth, one in the sixth, four in the seventh and two more in the eighth after the Tigers threw the ball over the place, by both their pitchers and others.

Included was that nine-batter seventh inning when the Tigers walked three Twins and their reliever Gregory Soto threw a wild pitch that Jake Rogers chased down near the backstop and in turn threw back past Soto himself.

The Twins built a 6-4 lead before the Tigers came back with a leadoff homer from Akil Baddoo in their eighth to make it 6-5.

Twins slugger Josh Donaldson's double to the wall in center field scored Andrelton Simmons from first base in their eighth inning and the Twins added one more to make it 8-5 after Donaldson scored from second on an infield hit to the right side.

"Sometimes you need to win like that," Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said Sunday morning before that late-inning rally. "We scored runs early in games this year and then we've gone into these spells middle of the game where we haven't done much. This has been the reverse. It has been different, for sure. But it has been really good.

"We have a bunch if young guys in our lineup right now obviously learning how to come together to win ballgames and realizing there's more than one way to do it."

Sunday wasn't another of those times.

Twins starter Jose Berrios gave up those four runs in the Tigers' fifth, after he allowed just one hit and two runs last time out in Chicago and still lost to the White Sox last week.

This time, Baldelli kept him in the game to pitch the sixth and seventh innings before reliver Jorge Alcala came on and quickly surrendered a homer to Baddoo.