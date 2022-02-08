SACRAMENTO – When D'Angelo Russell and Patrick Beverley were injured recently, Jordan McLaughlin got a chance to re-enter the rotation. That had not happened for McLaughlin since the Wolves went through their myriad COVID absences in late December.

Beverley made his return last week and Russell joined him back in the lineup Sunday, which could have meant an end to McLaughlin's tenure off the bench.

Except coach Chris Finch doesn't want to take him off the floor.

"In the second half, I just said to our assistants, listen, we got to figure out the rotation and play the guys that are going to help us win this game right now," Finch said. "It's not about trying to get guys on the floor."

McLaughlin was one of those helping the Wolves win.

McLaughlin has played so well running the offense and helping facilitate for the Wolves' surging bench players that he earned 15 minutes, 33 seconds of playing time in the Wolves' win over Detroit.

"It's all about opportunity in this league, on this team, wherever you are, maximizing that opportunity and that's what I'm trying to do," McLaughlin said.

He had four points, four rebounds and four assists in those minutes and was a plus-14 while on the floor. That followed a two-point, eight-assists, two-steal stint Wednesday in Detroit in which McLaughlin was plus-19. Before that McLaughlin was a plus-18 with nine points and seven assists against Denver.

"He puts pace in the offense because he gets it up quickly, he gets it to the heart of the defense quickly," Finch said. "He gets it off and out at the right time, which creates a chain reaction of ball movement."

That's something that Finch has stressed to the whole offense, and it's something McLaughlin has taken to heart whenever he sees the floor.

"Whether we're up by 15 or up by 20 he wants us playing fast," McLaughlin said. "When we're playing slow we don't get as much out of our offense as we do when we're playing fast. That's the biggest thing, just pushing the pace and it's hard to guard people in transition."

One of the combinations Finch rolled out in the fourth quarter was McLaughlin and Russell, a combination Finch used last season. Even though the duo had a net rating of minus-11.9, Finch liked the chemistry between the two. In 30 minutes this season that duo has a net rating of plus-11.9.

"He's a high IQ player," Russell said "Jordan was in my class, 2014, so I've been knowing him for a long time, so I know what type of player he is, the way he likes to play at all times. It makes it easy to be out there with him."

It has seemed that way for the rest of the offense of late when McLaughlin is on the floor. He helped jump-start the big recent nights for Taurean Prince and Malike Beasley. That has meant minutes for everyone.

"They know when I'm out there with them they're getting their shot and they run to their spots," McLaughlin said. "I know where they're going to be. They're ready to step in, catch and shoot. It's great when everybody is knocking down shots."