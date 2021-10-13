Introduction: Just when you thought the Kyrie Irving story couldn't get more bizarre or ridiculous, we read in The Athletic that the Nets guard — who isn't vaccinated for COVID-19 and isn't going to be able to play this year as a result — is taking a stand against mandates and wants to be a "voice for the voiceless." We learned all that, of course, from anonymous sources. The fact that Irving could have gotten the vaccine for several months before mandates were prevalent, and the irony of an anonymous source uttering that quote is almost too much to take.

4:00: La Velle E. Neal III joins host Michael Rand to discuss Neal's column on Jon Gruden and the fallout from the e-mails that led to his resignation. Neal says nothing will change in the NFL until more women and minorities are hired to help change the culture. Rand wonders if Gruden's firing, while completely justified, is just a cover for the NFL to avoid having to dive deeper into the other 650,000 emails that were reviewed as part of the probe into the Washington Football Team. Those in power don't give it up willingly, even when they should.

12:00: Star Tribune college basketball writer Marcus Fuller joins the show to give an update on Gophers men's basketball. The upcoming season could be rough, but it will be the beginning of Ben Johnson's vision. Also, a recruiting update from Fuller as well.

