It’s strange yet familiar, full of hope but also trepidation. That’s about the only way to do justice to the 2020 Twins season, which started with a series victory against the White Sox over the weekend and continues Tuesday night with the home opener vs. St. Louis at Target Field.
The Star Tribune’s La Velle E. Neal III, Chip Scoggins and Michael Rand sat down for a live Zoom conversation earlier today as they previewed quite possibly the most unusual Twins home opener in 60 seasons.
You can watch it here, sponsored by X-Golf:
