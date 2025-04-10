RandBall: Overreacting (or not) to the Wild, Wolves and transfer portal

I’m constantly reminding myself (and friends, Minnesota fans, readers and/or podcast listeners) that jumping to big conclusions based on limited results can be dangerous, particularly in leagues that play a lot of games.
It’s one thing to make bold proclamations about an NFL or college football game. It’s another to be too assured about one of 82 in the NBA or NHL and especially one of 162 in Major League Baseball.
But it has been a week of major mood swings for the Wild, Wolves and Twins, which I talked about on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.
Let’s try to sort out overreaction from proper reaction with all three teams, while adding thoughts on the Gophers men’s basketball team’s work in the transfer portal as well.
The Wild are suddenly dangerous in the NHL playoffs: We went from wondering if Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov would return at all this season — and whether the Wild would fall all the way out of a playoff spot in their absence — to a major vibe shift Wednesday.
Both players returned and netted an astounding six combined goals. Eriksson Ek had four, which should have been enough for a breezy win, but Kaprizov needed his second one in overtime to secure a bonkers 8-7 win over San Jose.
The Wild caught up to St. Louis (which lost on an Edmonton goal with 21 seconds left in regulation) and moved five points ahead of Calgary (which coughed up a late two-goal lead and lost in overtime). A playoff berth is virtually assured now and can be clinched Friday at Calgary.
Verdict: Proper reaction. Assuming the Wild gets into the postseason, they still will almost certainly have to face either Winnipeg or Vegas in the first round. Minnesota is winless in six tries (three each) against those powers. But Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek had the Wild competing with the league’s best earlier in the year. A playoff run is still unlikely, but there’s no doubt the Wild are more dangerous now.