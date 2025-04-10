Sports

RandBall: Overreacting (or not) to the Wild, Wolves and transfer portal

Did one game change the Wild’s playoff outlook? Does tonight define the Timberwolves’ season?

Columnist Icon

By Michael Rand

The Minnesota Star Tribune
April 10, 2025 at 5:36PM
The Wolves have a huge game Thursday. Does it tell the story of their whole season? (David Zalubowski/The Associated Press)

I’m constantly reminding myself (and friends, Minnesota fans, readers and/or podcast listeners) that jumping to big conclusions based on limited results can be dangerous, particularly in leagues that play a lot of games.

It’s one thing to make bold proclamations about an NFL or college football game. It’s another to be too assured about one of 82 in the NBA or NHL and especially one of 162 in Major League Baseball.

But it has been a week of major mood swings for the Wild, Wolves and Twins, which I talked about on Thursday’s Daily Delivery podcast.

Let’s try to sort out overreaction from proper reaction with all three teams, while adding thoughts on the Gophers men’s basketball team’s work in the transfer portal as well.

The Wild are suddenly dangerous in the NHL playoffs: We went from wondering if Joel Eriksson Ek and Kirill Kaprizov would return at all this season — and whether the Wild would fall all the way out of a playoff spot in their absence — to a major vibe shift Wednesday.

Both players returned and netted an astounding six combined goals. Eriksson Ek had four, which should have been enough for a breezy win, but Kaprizov needed his second one in overtime to secure a bonkers 8-7 win over San Jose.

The Wild caught up to St. Louis (which lost on an Edmonton goal with 21 seconds left in regulation) and moved five points ahead of Calgary (which coughed up a late two-goal lead and lost in overtime). A playoff berth is virtually assured now and can be clinched Friday at Calgary.

Verdict: Proper reaction. Assuming the Wild gets into the postseason, they still will almost certainly have to face either Winnipeg or Vegas in the first round. Minnesota is winless in six tries (three each) against those powers. But Kaprizov and Eriksson Ek had the Wild competing with the league’s best earlier in the year. A playoff run is still unlikely, but there’s no doubt the Wild are more dangerous now.

It’s all-or-nothing tonight for the Wolves: By blowing a 24-point lead Tuesday at Milwaukee, the Wolves left themselves little margin for error in pursuit of a top-six seed in the West. A win at Memphis tonight would be huge, while a loss would be damaging.

Verdict: Overreaction. I’m calling myself out for how I responded to Tuesday’s loss. Even a loss on Thursday wouldn’t seal the Wolves’ fate for the year, even if it would damage their top-six chances. In an ironic twist, their best path to a playoff series win might be as the No. 7 seed, which would require a play-in victory, because it probably would set them up against inexperienced Houston.

Joe Ryan is the new Twins ace: Pablo Lopez is headed to the injured list. Ryan stepped up and pitched seven shutout innings in a 4-0 win on Wednesday. When healthy over the last two seasons, Ryan has been as good as any Twins pitcher.

Related Coverage

Twins

Twins say Pablo López likely headed for 15-day injured list

Twins

Ryan delivers gem as Twins blank Royals 4-0 to stop losing streak

Verdict: Overreaction. Ryan is talented, but Lopez has been more consistent. Ryan needs to stay healthy and deliver for an entire season before he surpasses Lopez.

Niko Medved is setting the Gophers up for success next season: Minnesota has landed four players in the transfer portal so far, and they are just a couple more targeted recruits away from having a competitive roster.

Verdict: Proper reaction. I like the players the Gophers are bringing in so far, and competing immediately should be possible for Medved.

about the writer

about the writer

Michael Rand

Columnist / Reporter

Michael Rand is the Minnesota Star Tribune's Digital Sports Senior Writer and host/creator of the Daily Delivery podcast. In 25 years covering Minnesota sports at the Minnesota Star Tribune, he has seen just about everything (except, of course, a Vikings Super Bowl).

See Moreicon

More from Sports

See More

The Latest

As Wild goalie Marc-Andre Fleury nears retirement, he’s soaking in every moment

card image

Wednesday’s victory was marked by family moments as Fleury got the start in a home victory.

Twins

Twins notes: Festa likely to start tomorrow as López leaves rotation

card image

Sports

Randball: Jumping to conclusions on the Wild, Twins and Timberwolves

Staff headshot
Michael Rand
card image