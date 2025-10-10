Joe Jonas dines at award-winning Diane’s Place (and later St. Pierre) in Minneapolis

On a beautiful autumn Thursday, Joe Jonas was spotted at two Twin Cities restaurants.
The singer, in town ahead of the Jonas Brothers’ Friday night performance at Grand Casino Arena, ordered takeout that he and a group enjoyed on the patio of Diane’s Place in northeast Minneapolis. He arrived at about 2 p.m. and dined with friends, six to eight at various times, confirmed general manager Heather Mady. They ordered a variety of dishes, including the fiery papaya salad, and hung out until about 5 p.m.
“They didn’t call ahead, they didn’t make a reservation, they just dropped by,” Mady said. “I don’t have any insight as to why. Hopefully he’s just heard good things and wanted to check us out. We try to be really respectful of all diners, including him, so we let him hang out with his friends and we tried not to get too much information.”
In the evening, he walked into St. Pierre Steak & Seafood in the North Loop with another group of six for food and cocktails, said Assistant General Manager Brandi Anderson.
“He was having a great time,” she said. “They were really nice to have. They were the kindest people ever.”
With dishes such as mini scallion croissants, Hmong pulled pork and Hmong sausage, pastry chef-turned-restaurateur Diane Moua is having a moment.
On the heels of being named one of the Star Tribune’s 2024 Restaurants of the Year, accolades for Moua’s culinary love letter to her Hmong heritage continued to roll in. Earlier this year, Moua was named a 2025 James Beard Award Best Chef: Midwest finalist, and Diane’s Place was recently named Food & Wine Magazine’s 2025 Restaurant of the Year. Honors include landing on the New York Times’ 50 best places to eat in America (2025) and Bon Appétit’s best new breakfast spots in the country (2025).
Moua didn’t get to enjoy the brush with fame — she was out of town as a guest chef for the Cork & Fork food and wine festival on Mackinac Island, Mich.