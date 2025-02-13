It’s goodbye for a dozen Minnesota Joann stores as the fabric and craft retailer is shrinking its footprint in the state and across the country as part of its ongoing Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
Joann Fabrics closing a dozen Minnesota stores as part of Chapter 11 bankruptcy
Nationwide, the arts and crafts retailer will shutter 500 of its more than 800 stores.
Joann plans to close about 500 of its 800 stores nationwide, according to documents filed Wednesday in federal bankruptcy court in Delaware.
“Right-sizing our store footprint is a critical part of our efforts to ensure the best path forward for Joann,” the 80-year-old Ohio-based retailer said in a statement.
“A careful analysis of store performance and future strategic fit for the company determined which stores should remain operating as usual at this time,” the statement said.
Metro area stores slated to close:
Maple Grove: Arbor Lakes Center, 12550 N. Elm Creek Boulevard
Coon Rapids: Riverdale Village, 12779 NW. Riverdale Boulevard
Woodbury: Tamarack Village, 8208 Tamarack Village
Apple Valley: Apple Valley Square, 7614 W. 150th St.
Shakopee: 4120 Dean Lakes Boulevard
In greater Minnesota:
Elk River: 19154 NW. Freeport St.
Hibbing: Irongate Mall, 990 W. 41st St.
Mankato: 1400 Madison Av.
Hutchinson: 1060 Hwy. 15
Bemidji: Paul Bunyan Mall, 1401 NW. Paul Bunyan Drive
Willmar: 1605 S. 1st St.
Faribault: 200 Western Av. NW.
Stores in Roseville, Maplewood, Edina, Rochester and Brainerd will remain open.
Joann filed for voluntary Chapter 11 in January for the second time in two years.
Joann has stores in 49 states and will continue to serve customers as proceedings continue, the company said, and store employees are continuing to receive pay and benefits.
The next court action is scheduled for Friday.
St. Thomas loses grant to bolster state’s teacher supply after Trump labels it a “DEI initiative”
The $6.8 million grant funds scholarships and stipends for 185 students. The St. Paul university said it doesn’t view it as a DEI initiative.