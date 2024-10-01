Late-night TV isn’t done having some fun with Gov. Tim Walz.
‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ imagines showdown between Tim Walz and Mike Lindell
Andy Richter is the latest comic to portray the Minnesota governor.
Andy Richter, best known as Conan O’Brien’s on-air sidekick, played the vice presidential candidate on Monday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” chatting with the host from a Minnesota bathroom where he was applying a toilet snake that’s been in his family for five generations.
At one point, Mike Lindell, played by stand-up comic James Adomian, popped his head out of the toilet, giving the characters a chance to bond over their home state.
“We’re both Mankato potatoes,” said Richter’s Walz, who also bragged that he had three corn casseroles at his last Thanksgiving gathering.
During their chat, they mentioned the Minnesota State Fair and Hüsker Dü, a punk band formed in St. Paul.
Richter, who previously hosted a game show produced by Kimmel, was one of several names that fans thought “Saturday Night Live” should consider for the role of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. That role ended up going to Jim Gaffigan.
Andy Richter is the latest comic to portray the Minnesota governor.