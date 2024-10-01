TV and Media

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ imagines showdown between Tim Walz and Mike Lindell

Andy Richter is the latest comic to portray the Minnesota governor.

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
October 1, 2024 at 2:43PM
Ahead of Tuesday's vice presidential debate between Gov. Tim Walz and Sen. JD Vance, host Jimmy Kimmel poked fun of the vice presidential hopefuls. (Randy Holmes/Disney)

Late-night TV isn’t done having some fun with Gov. Tim Walz.

Andy Richter, best known as Conan O’Brien’s on-air sidekick, played the vice presidential candidate on Monday’s edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” chatting with the host from a Minnesota bathroom where he was applying a toilet snake that’s been in his family for five generations.

At one point, Mike Lindell, played by stand-up comic James Adomian, popped his head out of the toilet, giving the characters a chance to bond over their home state.

“We’re both Mankato potatoes,” said Richter’s Walz, who also bragged that he had three corn casseroles at his last Thanksgiving gathering.

During their chat, they mentioned the Minnesota State Fair and Hüsker Dü, a punk band formed in St. Paul.

Richter, who previously hosted a game show produced by Kimmel, was one of several names that fans thought “Saturday Night Live” should consider for the role of Vice President Kamala Harris’ running mate. That role ended up going to Jim Gaffigan.

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See More

More from TV and Media

See More
TV and Media

‘Jimmy Kimmel Live’ imagines showdown between Tim Walz and Mike Lindell

card image

Andy Richter is the latest comic to portray the Minnesota governor.

Lifestyle

Haven’t heard the last of ‘Last Thing’

Actress Jennifer Garner addresses the National Governors Association Winter Meeting about early education, in Washington, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Cliff Owen)
TV and Media

Jim Gaffigan wins role of Tim Walz on ‘Saturday Night Live’

card image