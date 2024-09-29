TV and Media

Jim Gaffigan wins role of Tim Walz on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Popular comic Jim Gaffigan was one of several big-name guest stars on late-night series ‘SNL.’

By Neal Justin

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 29, 2024 at 4:38AM
Jim Gaffigan, seen in 2019, is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on "Saturday Night Live." (Andy Kropa/Invision/The Associated Press)

One of the most intriguing political questions of our times has finally been answered: Jim Gaffigan is playing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live.”

The big reveal came during the 13-minute cold opening of the show’s 50th season premiere, a sketch which peeked in on rallies for the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns.

“I haven’t been this excited since I got a 10 percent rebate on a leaf blower from Menards,” Gaffigan said in his role as Harris’ running mate.

He also made a reference to our state.

“In Minnesota, we have a saying. Mind your own damn business,” he said. “We also have another saying in Minnesota. My nuts froze to the park bench.”

View post on X

Gaffigan, one of the country’s most popular stand-ups, is no stranger to our region. He has performed several times at the Minnesota State Fair. In 2021, he taped a Netflix special at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.

But he most likely got the role for his similarity in physical appearance to the vice presidential candidate and a flat, Midwest delivery influenced by his Indiana upbringing.

The sketch featured a lot of big names. Maya Rudolph played Harris. Andy Samberg popped by to play Doug Emhoff, and Dana Carvey wandered in as a scatterbrained President Joe Biden.

Expect a lot of “SNL” veterans to make special appearances this season as the show celebrates 50 years on the air.

about the writer

Neal Justin

Critic / Reporter

Neal Justin is the pop-culture critic, covering how Minnesotans spend their entertainment time. He also reviews stand-up comedy. Justin previously served as TV and music critic for the paper. He is the co-founder of JCamp, a non-profit program for high-school journalists, and works on many fronts to further diversity in newsrooms.

See More

