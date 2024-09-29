One of the most intriguing political questions of our times has finally been answered: Jim Gaffigan is playing Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz on “Saturday Night Live.”
Jim Gaffigan wins role of Tim Walz on ‘Saturday Night Live’
Popular comic Jim Gaffigan was one of several big-name guest stars on late-night series ‘SNL.’
The big reveal came during the 13-minute cold opening of the show’s 50th season premiere, a sketch which peeked in on rallies for the Kamala Harris and Donald Trump campaigns.
“I haven’t been this excited since I got a 10 percent rebate on a leaf blower from Menards,” Gaffigan said in his role as Harris’ running mate.
He also made a reference to our state.
“In Minnesota, we have a saying. Mind your own damn business,” he said. “We also have another saying in Minnesota. My nuts froze to the park bench.”
Gaffigan, one of the country’s most popular stand-ups, is no stranger to our region. He has performed several times at the Minnesota State Fair. In 2021, he taped a Netflix special at the State Theatre in Minneapolis.
But he most likely got the role for his similarity in physical appearance to the vice presidential candidate and a flat, Midwest delivery influenced by his Indiana upbringing.
The sketch featured a lot of big names. Maya Rudolph played Harris. Andy Samberg popped by to play Doug Emhoff, and Dana Carvey wandered in as a scatterbrained President Joe Biden.
Expect a lot of “SNL” veterans to make special appearances this season as the show celebrates 50 years on the air.
Popular comic Jim Gaffigan was one of several big-name guest stars on late-night series ‘SNL.’