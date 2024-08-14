The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week

8. Def Leppard and Journey: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands, both big in the ‘80s and ‘90s, toured together in 2018. Now they’re teaming up again for the Summer Stadium Tour, following Metallica and Green Day for the last of four Minneapolis stadium shows in four days. While the British hitmakers of “Pour Some Sugar on Me” fame have had the same lineup since 1992, San Francisco’s Journey hasn’t stopped believing in its repertoire as its personnel has changed in recent years. While feuding co-founder Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain reportedly have reached a temporary détente, the rhythm section is relatively new and replacement singer Arnel Pineda has been on board longer than original hitmaker Steve Perry. Opening is another Hall of Famer, Steve Miller, an underappreciated guitarist best known for “Jet Airliner,” “Fly Like an Eagle” and other hits. (6 p.m. Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., $70-$1,600, axs.com)