Things To Do
The Big Gigs: 10 best concerts to see in the Twin Cities this week
Highlights for Aug. 15-22 include Jhene Aiko, Hozier, Metallica, Koe Wetzel, Green Day with Smashing Pumpkins and Def Leppard with Journey,
1. Koe Wetzel: Like Zach Bryan, outsider Wetzel has built momentum on streaming and ticket sales to the point that country radio, the ultimate gatekeeper to Nashville stardom, is finally paying attention. “High Road,” his power ballad duet with teenager Jessie Murph, made it to No. 8 on Billboard’s country chart. Wetzel is an omnivore when it comes to genres, embracing country, rock, hip-hop, pop and grunge. On last month’s “9 Lives” (his sixth full-length, produced by “Stick Season” ace Gabe Simons), the wild-eyed, hard-to-pigeonhole Texan declares himself both “Damn Near Normal” and “Last Outlaw Alive.” Kolby Cooper and Kat Hasty open. (7 p.m. the Armory, 500 S. 6th St., Mpls, $48.50 and up, ticketmaster.com)
2. Pickup Truck Opera: Mixed Precipitation’s annual Pickup Truck Opera takes French romantic Charles Gounod’s “Faust” to outer space, delivering that legendary deal with the devil with a little Depeche Mode on the side. Bring a blanket or lawn chair when it travels to parks, farms and wineries around Minnesota through Sept. 15. (7 p.m. Thu. Loring Park Garden of the Seasons, 1382 Willow St., Mpls.; 7 p.m. Fri. Caponi Art Park, 1220 Diffley Road, Eagan; 6 p.m. Sat. Chateau St. Croix Winery, 1998 Hwy. 87, St. Croix Falls, Wis.; 3 p.m. Sun. Franconia Sculpture Park, 29836 N. St. Croix Trail, Shafer, Minn., $5-$45, mixedprecipitation.org)
Also: Pantera is playing a rare club gig before its stadium tour date with Metallica, after reforming with Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Zakk Wylde and Anthrax drummer Charlie Benante filling in for the late Abbott brothers (8 p.m. First Avenue, sold-out); Southern African singer/guitarist Jonathan Butler, best remembered for the 1980s hit “Lies,” has been regularly releasing albums, with his 28th project, “Ubuntu,” arriving last year (6:30 & 8:30 p.m. the Dakota, $30-$55); Dublin’s the High Kings are touring behind last year’s “The Road Not Taken” (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $59-$89); Robert Wilkinson and the Flamin’ Oh’s, the enduring Twin Cities rockers, emerge again for the Lowertown Sounds series with rising alt-twang openers Pullstring (6:30 p.m. Mears Park, free).
Friday, Aug. 16
3. Metallica: Playing a two-night stand spread out over three nights — with a night off in between featuring fun fan activities — metal’s biggest band of all time has generated a lot of excitement from new and old fans over its M72 World Tour, now well into its second year. As guitarist Kirk Hammett explained to the Star Tribune, the staggered approach has helped the band maintain the energy and good health required to put on one of its hard-pounding live shows. And it’s following a no-repeat pledge in its set list to keep the shows fresh each night. The reformed Pantera and Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH open on Night 1, followed by Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on Night 2. (5 p.m. Fri. & Sun., U.S. Bank Stadium, 401 Chicago Av., Mpls., $100-$320 two-day, $55-$245 one-day, ticketmaster.com)
4. Lizz Wright: On this year’s “Shadow,” her ninth album and first for her own Blues and Greens label, the sultry singer-turned-Chicago chef resides in her songs, whether grief-filled blues (“Sweet Feeling”), a string-bathed romantic standard (Cole Porter’s “I Concentrate on You”) or melancholy folk (Sandy Denny’s “Who Knows Where the Time Goes”). It’s a deeply enthralling album dipping into jazz, folk, R&B, gospel and blues with such guests as Angelique Kidjo, Meshell Ndegeocello and Brandee Younger. (7 p.m. the Dakota, 1010 Nicollet Mall, Mpls., $65-$75, dakotacooks.com)
Also: After a delightful sold-out run at the Dakota last year, two-time Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Graham Nash returns for one night in a theater, touting his 2023 album, “Now,” and promising some CSN and Hollies classics (7 p.m. Pantages Theatre, $61-$106); Minneapolis piano institution Cornbread Harris, 97, is joined by his son Jimmy Jam and author Andrea Swensson for songs and a Q&A about the new biography “Deeper Blues: The Life, Songs and Salvation of Cornbread Harris” (8 p.m. Cedar Cultural Center, $25-$30); Philadelphia’s cult-revered, genre-blurring electro-R&B/hip-hop star Santigold is a dazzling live performer and she is finally making it to town after canceling her 2022 tour date behind her last album, “Spirituals” (8 p.m. First Avenue, $40); the hottest man in Texas country music right now, twangy traditionalist Charley Crockett, returns to town for his biggest yet touting his new album “$10 Cowboy” with John Prine-bolstered opener Kelsey Waldon (8:30 p.m. Palace Theatre, $40-$80).
Saturday, Aug. 17
5. Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins: Two bands that first met up on the Lollapalooza IV tour in 1994 — Billie Joe Armstrong’s crew were the openers that year, and Billy Corgan’s group headlined — continue the hot-selling Gen-X nostalgia trip started by the Foo Fighters at the Twins ballpark this summer. Each has pretty good new albums to tout, but they are mostly sticking to the oldies on this outing. Green Day is even playing its two best-loved LPs in full, 1993′s “Dookie” and 2004′s “American Idiot.” There are two excellent openers, too: Rancid of “Time Bomb” fame and smile-igniting teen punks the Lindas Lindas. (5:30 p.m. Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., $63-$493, ticketmaster.com)
6. Hozier: He’s the first Irish singer to have a No. 1 song in the States since Sinead O’Connor in 1990. This year’s “Too Sweet” proved that Hozier wasn’t merely a one-hit wonder, known for 2013′s “Take Me to Church.” His true fans, though, know the depth of his catalog, which features songs (and videos) that explore gay rights, women’s rights, civil rights and domestic violence, among other topics. On Friday, he will drop “Unaired,” his second EP of the year, featuring outtakes from his 2023 “Eat Your Young” album. Opening is Allison Russell, the exceptional French-Canadian singer/songwriter who duetted with Hozier on “Wildflower and Barley,” on his March EP, “Unheard.” (8 p.m. Xcel Energy Center, 199 W. Kellogg Blvd., St. Paul, $40-$80, ticketmaster.com)
7. Heiruspecs Summer Classic: With all the nostalgic rock concerts in town this summer, why not throw an old-school hip-hop fest from within the Twin Cities music scene, too? St. Paul’s pioneering hip-hop live band is offering just that kind of event for the second summer in a row after coming back to life with strong new material a year ago with their comeback album, “Pretty Random But What Happened to the Heiruspecs?” This year’s party features a welcome return by another local rap hero, Greg Grease, along with younger experimental groove band Rabeca. And nothing says “from the hard streets of St. Paul” like the site chosen for this year’s bash; which seriously should be a fun spot for it. (4-9 p.m. James J. Hill House, 240 Summit Av., St. Paul, free or $40 VIP, heiruspecs.com)
Also: Reignited unexpectedly last year by baseball’s Texas Rangers and Vikings then-QB Kirk Cousins using the 1999 anthem “Higher” to pump them up, Creed has reunited for a second time, heading out on the Summer of 1999 Tour, their first trek since 2012, with 3 Doors Down and Finger Eleven (7 p.m. Treasure Island Amphitheater, $39 and up); the inaugural Tropical Music & Food Fest features the music of Ky-Mani Marley (son of Bob), Christopher Martin and others (4 p.m. Palm Grove Event Center, Brooklyn Center, $60 and up); the Nick Nurse Foundation, headed by the coach of the Philadelphia 76ers, is showing its love for the Minneapolis Sound by presenting Morris Day & the Time and the NPG at a benefit at Paisley Park (6 p.m. $250-$375); there’s a cool Radio K-branded roundup of local indie-rockers and experimenters featuring Gully Boys, Mike Kota, Xina and more (7 p.m. Fine Line, $20); Los Angeles jazz keyboardist Lao Tizer leads an all-star band that includes extraordinary violinist Karen Briggs, saxophonist Eric Marienthal and “American Idol” singer Elliott Yamin (7 p.m. the Dakota, $45-$55).
Sunday, Aug. 18
Throwback U.K. rockers the Struts are still making the rounds behind last year’s fun comeback album, “Pretty Vicious,” with fellow British buzzmaker Barns Courtney opening (7:30 p.m. the Fillmore, $48); give the kids — and aspiring adults — a chance as more than 100 students from the School of Rock in Plymouth showcase what they’ve learned in their end of the season concert (1:30-7:30 p.m. Crooners, $15).
Monday, Aug. 19
8. Def Leppard and Journey: The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame bands, both big in the ‘80s and ‘90s, toured together in 2018. Now they’re teaming up again for the Summer Stadium Tour, following Metallica and Green Day for the last of four Minneapolis stadium shows in four days. While the British hitmakers of “Pour Some Sugar on Me” fame have had the same lineup since 1992, San Francisco’s Journey hasn’t stopped believing in its repertoire as its personnel has changed in recent years. While feuding co-founder Neal Schon and longtime keyboardist Jonathan Cain reportedly have reached a temporary détente, the rhythm section is relatively new and replacement singer Arnel Pineda has been on board longer than original hitmaker Steve Perry. Opening is another Hall of Famer, Steve Miller, an underappreciated guitarist best known for “Jet Airliner,” “Fly Like an Eagle” and other hits. (6 p.m. Target Field, 1 Twins Way, Mpls., $70-$1,600, axs.com)
Tuesday, Aug. 20
9. Jhené Aiko: Four years since earning an album of the year Grammy nomination for her ultra-chill and soothing collection “Chilombo,” the Los Angeles R&B singer is making good on that record’s pandemic-stymied hype with her first arena tour and big festival gigs this summer. She’s issued a series of spiritually toned singles since then, including this year’s standout “Guidance.” She also still has a devoted following going back to her 2013 debut, “Sail Out,” when she was part of the B2K camp. Her tour’s “co-stars” include Coi Leray and Tink. (7 p.m. Target Center, 600 1st Av. N., Mpls., $50-$250, axs.com)
10. NOFX: One of Southern California’s most enduring and altruistic punk bands is calling it a day, after more than 40 years of hard touring and living. Fat Mike and his charmingly ragtag crew are on a farewell tour that culminates with three final shows featuring lots of kindred bands in Los Angeles in October. Concerts in the interim have featured varying set lists, although Twin Cities fans can no doubt expect to hear the locally generated classic “Seeing Double at the Triple Rock” alongside other wild anthems. A sign of their outsider DIY ways, they’re returning to the suburban venue that’s been a haven for all-ages shows and recruited local openers Banner Pilot. (7 p.m. Myth Live, 3080 Southlawn Dr., Maplewood, $78 or $1,000 for the “bro package,” all ages, etix.com)
Also: It’s an election year so don’t be surprised if thoughtful rabble-rouser and trenchant Americana music maker Steve Earle gets more political than usual (7 p.m. Tue. & Wed. the Dakota, $90-$120); Idaho’s great guitar-whirrer Doug Martsch and his well-remade lineup of Built to Spill are celebrating the 30th anniversary of “There’s Nothing Wrong With Love” with Minnesota’s own Rich Mattson & the Northstars for openers (7 p.m. First Ave, $35); the Melvins’ King Buzzo and Trevor Dunn are touring with ex-Butthole Surfer JD Pinkus in tow (8 p.m. Turf Club, $30); Zeitgeist, the Twin Cities’ foremost purveyor of adventurous contemporary music, presents “A Murmur in the Trees,” Eve Beglarian’s piece that invites you to wander through a grove of trees while being serenaded by 24 bass players (7:30 p.m. Silverwood Park, St. Anthony, free).
Wednesday, Aug. 21
Veteran Scottish rocker Midge Ure, who played in Thin Lizzy and Ultravox among other groups, is celebrating his seven decades as an admired U.K. music figure, including cowriting and producing the 1984 charity chestnut “Do They Know It’s Christmas” (7:30 p.m. Parkway Theater, $25-$45).
Classical music critic Rob Hubbard contributed to this column.
Jon BreamMusic Reporter and Critic
Jon Bream has been a music critic at the Star Tribune since 1975, making him the longest tenured pop critic at a U.S. daily newspaper. He has attended more than 8,000 concerts and written four books (on Prince, Led Zeppelin, Neil Diamond and Bob Dylan). Thus far, he has ignored readers’ suggestions that he take a music-appreciation class.
Chris RiemenschneiderColumnist/Reporter
Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.
