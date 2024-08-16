Jennifer Bjorhus covered some of Minnesota’s biggest news stories over her 30-year journalism career, but it was her investigative work sparking changes that made her the most proud.
Jennifer Bjorhus, longtime journalist and Star Tribune reporter, dies of brain cancer
Bjorhus, who had an award-winning journalism career in the Twin Cities and West Coast, was 59.
In her 16 years at the Star Tribune, she covered breaking news — from being on a team reporting on the state’s largest fraud scheme tied to businessman Tom Petters in the early 2000s, to covering the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in 2020 that won the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize. But in-depth stories like the 2018 series, “Denied Justice,” examining how Minnesota’s criminal justice system fails victims of rape and sexual assault, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, stuck with her.
“She is one of the giants in Minnesota journalism, who didn’t call attention to herself,” said James Shiffer, her editor for the last decade. “You knew when she wrote a story it would be bulletproof. She really got at the truth.”
Bjorhus, 59 of St. Paul, died Aug. 9 after a nine-month battle with glioblastoma.
Born and raised in Litchfield, Jennifer Ann Bjorhus was the youngest of three girls. It was clear from the beginning that she was inquisitive and curious about the world, exploring the neighboring swamp or biking around town, her sister Kari Bjorhus said. Even her nursery school once threatened to kick out the youngster for refusing to take a nap.
“That was so typical of Jenny not to want to miss anything,” she said. “She didn’t have time to nap.”
She attended Carleton College in Northfield, where she learned Hindi, and decided to pursue linguistics. After college, she worked odd jobs at a yarn cooperative and as a chauffeur driving Mickey Mouse characters before getting a master’s degree at the University of California, Berkeley, where she decided to pivot to journalism. She wanted to make a difference and had long excelled at writing, her friends and family said.
“She really felt journalism was a calling,” Kari Bjorhus said.
She worked eight years on the West Coast as a reporter at the Seattle Times, the Oregonian and the San Jose Mercury News. By 2002, she returned to Minnesota to join the Pioneer Press as a business reporter for six years. Emily Gurnon, who became best friends with Bjorhus when they were both at Berkeley, worked at the Pioneer Press, too.
“When Jen sunk her teeth into a story, she was absolutely relentless,” she said.
For years, the two friends would go on weekly walks along the Mississippi River, and it was a rare day that Bjorhus didn’t spend the stroll strategizing over how to approach sources or stressing about details in a difficult story, Gurnon said.
By 2008, Bjorhus joined the Star Tribune. Business reporter Jackie Crosby had known her as a competitor at the Pioneer Press and was impressed by this new redhead “dynamo” who had just had a baby and tackled the job with unmatched energy. Zipping into the newsroom, coffee in hand, Bjorhus would immediately grab her phone and report nonstop, pressuring sources to answer her questions.
“I’ve never in my life encountered someone who was so focused,” Crosby said. “She was just so driven; she was singular in that way.”
Over 16 years at the Star Tribune, she covered watchdog reporting, business news, criminal justice and the environment. No matter what beat she covered, Shiffer said she was adept at distilling complex topics — from police accountability to banking — into compelling stories.
“I felt like she was the dream reporter. She could do it all,” he said, adding that she remained humble. “We’re here to tell the public the painful truths and uncover the injustices. She did it in a very self-effacing quality.”
Bjorhus was on a team in 2016 that found that a disproportionate number of Minnesotans who died in police encounters had mental illness or were experiencing a mental health crisis. The series, “A Cry for Help,” won the national Al Nakkula Award for Police Reporting. Then in 2018, she was named Journalist of the Year by the Minnesota chapter of the Society of Professional Journalists.
Bjorhus was a perfectionist who was serious but also funny and whacky as she worked on painstaking months-long investigations, Shiffer said. In 2022, for a series called “Vanishing North” about the extinction of Minnesota’s most vulnerable animals and plants, she drove Up North six times in search of the elusive lynx. On another story, she and Shiffer trekked through Anoka County fields in search of bristleberry.
“She had such a command of the science and was such a good storyteller,” Shiffer said.
Her friends and family said she applied that same focus and drive to her gardens, passionate about growing native plantings. She loved cooking, being outdoors and going all out hosting dinner parties. And her style was impeccable, whether it was sporting new shoes or designing Gurnon’s bedroom and garden.
A great conversationalist and loyal friend, she delivered groceries to Gurnon when she was sick or sent songs to her sisters that she thought they’d like. She had a wry sense of humor, laughing easily, with a bellowing laugh, her husband Ranjit Kesha said.
She was feisty, gutsy and courageous no matter what she did, he added, whether it was going up against powerful sources, driving cross-country in a beat-up Renault Le Car in her 20s or trekking to dangerous foreign countries for assignments.
“She was fearless,” he said. “She had a very full life.”
Years ago, Gurnon’s daughter interviewed Bjorhus for a college assignment, asking her how she wanted to be remembered. Bjorhus had a succinct answer: “As someone who dedicated herself to journalism, and who lived and loved deeply.”
“She did change the world, and she loved her family and friends like nobody else,” Gurnon said.
Bjorhus is survived by her husband; sons, Kai and Parthan; her mother, Marjorie Bjorhus of Litchfield; sisters Lori Johnson of Kimball, Minn., and Kari Bjorhus of Atlanta, Ga.; and four nephews. Services will take place at 1 p.m. Aug. 30 at Unity Church in St. Paul.
