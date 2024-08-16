Jennifer Bjorhus, longtime journalist and Star Tribune reporter, dies of brain cancer

In her 16 years at the Star Tribune, she covered breaking news — from being on a team reporting on the state’s largest fraud scheme tied to businessman Tom Petters in the early 2000s, to covering the aftermath of the murder of George Floyd in 2020 that won the newspaper a Pulitzer Prize. But in-depth stories like the 2018 series, “Denied Justice,” examining how Minnesota’s criminal justice system fails victims of rape and sexual assault, which was a Pulitzer Prize finalist, stuck with her.