Politicians just can’t keep Minneapolis’ name out of their mouths.
JD Vance called Minneapolis a city in decline. Minnesotans — again — clapped back online.
Unsuprisingly, residents of Minneapolis weren’t happy with that characterization from the Republican candidate for vice president.
JD Vance spent part of his short visit to Minneapolis on Monday in front of the husk of the shuttered Third Precinct police station, set ablaze in 2020 in the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. The GOP vice presidential nominee portrayed Minneapolis as a city in decline, saying he spoke with residents who said their quality of life has decreased since the city was “overrun with crime” under Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz.
Unsurprisingly, plenty of residents of Minneapolis vehemently disagreed. Local social media quickly populated with posts celebrating some of the city’s most scenic and popular locations.
The public transit in Minneapolis in particular received some of the highest marks, as residents pointed to high transit scores and surveys that ranked the city the best in the country for bikers.
Even Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey got in on the fun, quickly posting a scenic running video, autumn leaves swirling in the background as he cited the city’s ranking in happiness studies and as the best for college grads. If anything in Minneapolis is declining, Frey suggested, it’s crime.
“Let me know next time you’re here,” Frey said.
