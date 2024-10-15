JD Vance called Minneapolis a city in decline. Minnesotans — again — clapped back online.

JD Vance spent part of his short visit to Minneapolis on Monday in front of the husk of the shuttered Third Precinct police station, set ablaze in 2020 in the unrest that followed the murder of George Floyd. The GOP vice presidential nominee portrayed Minneapolis as a city in decline, saying he spoke with residents who said their quality of life has decreased since the city was “overrun with crime” under Democratic vice presidential nominee Gov. Tim Walz.