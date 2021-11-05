Remember when you were a kid and how much you looked forward to birthdays and holidays. The unbridled excitement and uncontrollable anticipation. That's the feeling all serious horseplayers experience on Breeders' Cup Saturday. Nine races, approximately 100 horses and the potential of a financial windfall. Now there's just the issue of solving the equine puzzle. Here are my thoughts. Hopefully we don't unwrap the present and discover new socks or underwear. Good luck!

JAY LIETZAU'SSATURDAY PICKS

LOCK OF THE DAY: Gamine (4th Race). VALUE PLAY OF THE DAY: Lieutenant Dan (5th Race). BIG SCORE: $0.50 Pick 5 – Race 8 (2/2,3,6,7,10,11/2,6,8/7,13/3,4,5), $54.00.

FILLY & MARE SPRINT • 4th race

Post Time: 2:05 pm • 7 furlongs

3 year-olds & up, fillies and mares • Purse: $1 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Proud Emma, Flavien Prat 20-1

2. Estilo Talentoso, Jose Ortiz 12-1

3. Edgeway, Joel Rosario 12-1

4. Ce Ce, Victor Espinoza 4-1

5. Gamine, John Velazquez 3-5

6. Bella Sofia, Luis Saez 5-2

GAMINE is nine for ten in her career and undefeated around one turn. She has five Grade I wins, is the controlling speed and loves the distance. Simply, the one to catch to cash. CE CE has tremendous back class having participated in ten Grade I/II stakes at a variety of distances. Obviously has a big heart with seven wins on her resume. Could be flying late. EDGEWAY ran great in her last race with a win locally but will need to improve substantially to threaten.

TURF SPRINT • 5th race

Post Time: 2:40 pm

5 furlongs on turf

3-year olds & up • Purse: $1 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Glass Slippers, Tom Eaves 6-1

2. Emaraaty Ana, Andrea Atzeni 5-1

3. Golden Pal, Irad Ortiz Jr. 7-2

4. Lieutenant Dan, Geovanni Franco 6-1

5. Arrest Me Red, John Velazquez 12-1

6. A Case of You, R. Whelan 8-1

7. Charmaine's M, Flavien Prat 30-1

8. Caravel, Jose Ortiz 20-1

9. Kimari, Joel Rosario 6-1

10. Gear Jockey, Jose Lezcano 5-1

11. Fast Boat, Tyler Gaffalione 12-1

12. Extravagant Kid, Ryan Moore 12-1

LIEUTENANT DAN returned from a year hiatus on fire with three wins and three career high speed figures. Loves the distance, loves Del Mar and has tactical speed. GEAR JOCKEY has been in great form since trying turf sprints. Is pace dependent so needs a lot of speed in front of him to accentuate his late kick. EXTRAVAGANT KID has been ultra-consistent at this specialty distance with 17 first/seconds in 27 starts. Will need a perfect trip but usually fights to the wire.

DIRT MILE • 6th race

Post Time: 3:19 pm

1 mile

3-year olds & up • Purse: $1 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Silver State, Ricardo Santana Jr. 7-2

2. Pingxiang, Yuga Kawada 12-1

3. Ginobili, Drayden Van Dyke 4-1

4. Jasper Prince, Yuichi Fukunaga 30-1

5. Life Is Good, Irad Ortiz Jr. 4-5

6. Restrainedvengence, E. Maldonado 20-1

7. Snapper Sinclair, Joel Rosario 12-1

8. Eight Rings, Juan Hernandez 10-1

SILVER STATE had his six-race winning streak snapped two back but still posted career best speed figures in his recent losses. Should get a perfect setup with the abundance of speed in here. LIFE IS GOOD has tremendous early speed. If he clears the field with manageable fractions, he's gone. However, if he gets pressured early, he could be beatable. SNAPPER SINCLAIR is a versatile, hard-knocking veteran who can adapt to the pace in front of him. If the pace collapses, he could be there.

FILLY & MARE TURF • 7th race

Post Time: 3:59 pm

1⅜ miles on turf

3 year-olds & up, fillies & mares

Purse: $2 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Going to Vegas, Umberto Rispoli 12-1

2. Pocket Square, Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1

3. Acanella, Colin Keane 12-1

4. Rougi, Maxime Guyon 6-1

5. Queen Supreme, James Doyle 20-1

6. Lov, Ryan Moore 4-1

7. War Like Goddess, Julien Leparoux 7-2

8. Loves Only You, Yuga Kawada 4-1

9. My Sister Nat, Jose Ortiz 15-1

10. Ocean Road, Oisin Murphy 20-1

11. Dogtag, Flavien Prat 30-1

12. Audarya, William Buick 5-1

LOVES ONLY YOU has won over $5M in her career so she must be doing something right. She has been facing the best (regardless of gender) in the world and holding her own. Her class shows today. POCKET SQUARE gets tested for class today but might have the right running style to be forwardly placed and get first run in the stretch. AUDARYA returns to defend her title. She doesn't appear to be in as good of form as last year and may have like the softer Keeneland sod.

SPRINT • 8th race

Post Time: 4:38 pm

6 furlongs

3 year-olds & up • Purse: $2 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Following Sea, John Velazquez 6-1

2. Jackie's Warrior, Joel Rosario 6-5

3. C Z Rocket, Florent Geroux 12-1

4. Matera Sky, Yuga Kawada 20-1

5. Aloha West, Jose Ortiz 8-1

6. Firenze Fire, Tyler Gaffalione 10-1

7. Lexitonian, Jose Lezcano 20-1

8. Special Reserve, Irad Ortiz Jr. 6-1

9. Dr. Schivel, Flavien Prat 4-1

JACKIE'S WARRIOR discovered this year that sprinting is kind of his thing. Has been sensational in last three as his speed figures sky rocket. If he breaks alertly, he'll be ultra-tough to catch. DR. SCHIVEL does have the home court advantage having posted three wins Where the Turf Meets the Surf. Although he has a five-race win streak, he'll need to take another step forward. C Z ROCKET has been facing some good ones recently and did finish second in this race last year. Will be making up a lot of ground late.

MILE • 9th race

Post Time: 5:20 pm

1 mile on turf

3 year-olds & up • Purse: $2 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Master Of The Seas, James Doyle 12-1

2. Smooth Like Strait, Umberto Rispoli 10-1

3. Space Blues, William Buick 3-1

4. Raging Bull, Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1

5. Vin De Garde, Yuichi Fukunaga 20-1

6. Mo Forza, Flavien Prat 5-1

7. In Love, Alex Achard 8-1

8. Hit the Road, John Velazquez 15-1

9. Mother Earth, Rayn Moore 8-1

10. Blowout, Joel Rosario 8-1

11. Got Stormy, Tyler Gaffalione 10-1

12. Pearls Galore, William Lee 12-1

13. Casa Creed, Junior Alvarado 15-1

14. Ivar, Joseph Talamo 12-1

SPACE BLUES has won 10 of 18 career starts. He hasn't raced past seven furlongs in quite a while so this may not be in his wheelhouse but his talent should make up the difference. SMOOTH LIKE STRAIT brings his race every time. He's eight for nine top two at the distance and five for five top two at Del Mar. Just a question of how long he'll last up front. MO FORZA has won eight of last nine and adores the Del Mar turf. Great turf rider Prat is aboard but will need some racing luck coming from so far back.

DISTAFF • 10th race

Post Time: 6 pm

1⅛ miles

3 year-olds & up, fillies & mares

Purse: $2 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Private Mission, Flavien Prat 8-1

2. Royal Flag, Joel Rosario 8-1

3. Malathaat, John Velazquez 4-1

4. Blue Stripe, Lanfranco Dettori 30-1

5. Clairiere, Ricardo Santana Jr. 8-1

6. Letruska, Irad Ortiz Jr. 8-5

7. Horologist, Junior Alvarado 30-1

8. Shedaresthedevil, Florent Geroux 4-1

9. As Time Goes By, Luis Saez 15-1

10. Marche Lorraine, Oisin Murphy 30-1

11. Dunbar Road, Jose Ortiz 15-1

ROYAL FLAG looks like a true mile and an eighth horse with three wins at the distance. Has posted back-to-back top speed figures and Brown will have her primed for another top effort. LETRUSKA has had an unbelievable year winning six times at six different tracks but have to question if the hard campaign has taken its toll. If she gets pressured early, she could be vulnerable. SHEDARESTHEDEVIL is the last horse to defeat Letruska which says a lot. If she breaks well and gets an easy lead, she may not stop.

TURF • 11th race

Post Time: 6:40 pm

1½ miles on turf

3 year-olds & up • Purse: $4 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Rockemperor, Javier Castellano 15-1

2. United, John Velazquez 20-1

3. Domestic Spending, Flavien Prat 4-1

4. Astronaut, Victor Espinoza 20-1

5. Tribhuvan, Jose Ortiz 20-1

6. Acclimate, Ricardo Gonzalez 20-1

7. Walton Street, James Doyle 8-1

8. Broome, Lanfranco Dettori 20-1

9. Sisfahan, Cristian Demuro 12-1

10. Yibir, William Buick 12-1

11. Guf, Joel Rosario 8-1

12. Teona, David Egan 6-1

13. Tarnawa, Colin Keane 9-5

14. Japa, Ryan Moore 20-1

TARNAWA returns to defend her title. Light campaign in 2021 brings her in fresh but must overcome a tough post position. Looks to be enough pace to setup her closing burst. WALTON STREET crushed his foes in last as a heavy favorite and posted a very high speed figure. Loves the marathon distance with five wins already and has tactical speed to assure a good trip. DOMESTIC SPENDING has done little wrong. Prat/Brown win many big turf races together but the distance make be a question mark.

CLASSIC • 12th race

Post Time: 7:40 pm

1¼ miles

3 year-olds & up • Purse: $6 million

PP Horse, Jockey Odds

1. Tripoli, Irad Ortiz Jr. 15-1

2. Express Train, Victor Espinoza 20-1

3. Hot Rod Charlie, Flavien Prat 4-1

4. Essential Quality, Luis Saez 3-1

5. Knicks Go, Joel Rosario 5-2

6. Art Collector, Mike Smith 8-1

7. Stilleto Boy, Kent Desormeaux 30-1

8. Medina Spirit, John Velazquez 4-1

9. Max Player, Ricardo Santana Jr. 8-1

ESSENTIAL QUALITY was crowned two-year-old champion last year and came back even stronger this year. Has won his last two even though the pace wasn't to his liking but there should be plenty of pace today. HOT ROD CHARLIE has battled to the wire in all of his 2021 starts. Has had trouble keeping a straight course but the addition of blinkers should help him keep focused. KNICKS GO has been spectacular recently with his superior speed. Hasn't been in a battle lately, which could happen today.