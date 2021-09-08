Post time: 4 p.m. Lock of the day: Love the Nest (8th race). Value play of the day: Midnight Current (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 6, (3,4,7,8/1,5/5/3,4,5,8/1,3,4), $48.00.

1 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Option (Arroyo, Berndt)114/10-1

2: Tapit Sam (R. Fuentes, Litfin)119/10-1

3: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin)123/9-2

4: Guest Check (Quinonez, Lund)119/15-1

5: Sota King (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/7-2

6: Feeding Frenzy (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/9-5

7: Gabriel's Legend (Harr, Donlin Jr.)119/5-1

8: Causeimchocolate (L. Fuentes, Berndt)119/8-1

SOTA KING hopped at the start in debut and then outclassed in the Minnesota Derby. Switches to a surface he should adore and his brother has won four-out-of-six on the grass. FEEDING FRENZY is the likely favorite but has been in that position in last four starts locally with no wins. Has talent but starting to question his heart. OPTION makes his debut for the Berndt barn and they win at 23% first-time out.

2 5 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $40,000. Purse: $22,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Saint Sarena (Canchari, Richard)118/6-1

2: Minkota Joy (Conning, Rengstorf)118/8-1

3: Bird Feather (Harr, Bethke)118/15-1

4: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Arroyo, Rarick)118/15-1

5: Summer Fireflys (Goodwin, Robertson)118/9-5

6: Oh So Bleu (Valenzuela, Robertson)118/9-2

7: Voodoo Fire (Williams, Litfin)118/12-1

8: Shezonezestreet (Eikleberry, Bravo)118/5-2

SUMMER FIREFLYS was pressured on the rail the entire race in last. Drops in class, better post and should be able to utilize her tactical speed. SAINT SARENA makes her career debut in a maiden claiming but her works indicate her readiness including a bullet on August 10th. OH SO BLEU showed interest early in debut only to tire late but the barn wins at 38% with special weights to claiming move.

3 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Twilite Liason (Canchari, Bolinger)123/15-1

2: Bayou Benny (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)119/9-5

3: Talent and Tricks (L. Fuentes, McDaniel)123/15-1

4: Ruby's Red Devil (Hernandez, Biehler)119/12-1

5: Edgie Reggie (Wade, Rengstorf)119/6-1

6: Loring Park (Hamilton, Berndt)119/5-1

7: Mynameis Prince (L. Fuentes, Rarick)123/8-1

8: Bubba Bob (R. Fuentes, Bravo)123/9-2

9: Last Martini (Lopez, Biehler)119/7-2

EDGIE REGGIE caught an off-track in last, so ignore it. Had no room to run in his last turf attempt and was steadied multiple times. Needs a clean trip today. BAYOU BENNY will be loose on the lead if he wants it. Trying turf for the first time and a route for the second time. Could improve. LORING PARK is always in the mix on the local turf and he can adapt to however the pace develops.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minnesota Nice (Wade, Lund)119/8-1

2: Dreaming Biz (L. Fuentes, Berndt)123/5-1

3: Madisonian (Arroyo, Riecken)118/12-1

4: Rozey Cheeks (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/5-2

5: Withherbootson (Lindsay, Silva)119/8-1

6: Flash Flood (Butler, Padilla)123/10-1

7: That Would Be Nice (Hernandez, Rengstorf)119/9-2

8: Wee Ms. Burnzie (Quinonez, Padilla)123/15-1

9: Midnight Current (Hamilton, Berndt)119/4-1

MIDNIGHT CURRENT raced evenly on the turf two back when lacking racing room on the rail. Gets outside today and should be able to use her tactical speed. ROZEY CHEEKS has speed and a favorable post to use it. Not sure she's bred for the distance but she was right there in last. THAT WOULD BE NICE won at the distance at Canterbury this meet which no one else in this field can claim.

5 Northern Lights Debutante Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: She's My Warrior (Quinonez, Padilla)120/4-1

2: Amaretto Di Amore (R. Fuentes, Lund)115/8-1

3: Sense of Flurry (Eikleberry, Berndt)115/5-1

4: O'Babe (Hamilton, Scherer)115/8-1

5: Honey Bella (Chirinos, Robertson)120/2-1

6: Start Singing (Wade, Rengstorf)120/7-2

7: Speedy Enough (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/6-1

AMARETTO DI AMORE was rank on the rail in her debut, dropped back and then re-rallied. Guessing the full sister of Mr. Jägermeister will figure it out in her second start. HONEY BELLA was professional in her debut and had everything her own way. May face more adversity today. START SINGING broke alertly in debut, tracked the leaders and pounced at the top of the stretch. A repeat effort puts her in the mix.

6 Princess Elaine Minnesota Distaff Turf Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Icywilburnyeh (Arroyo, Bedford)113/20-1

2: Rush Hour Traffic (R. Fuentes, Scherer)117/8-1

3: Scent of Success (Hamilton, Robertson)115/4-1

4: Shabam (Valenzuela, Robertson)119/10-1

5: Raging Gold Digger (Butler, Robertson)117/8-1

6: All Native (L. Fuentes, Rosin)117/12-1

7: Ready to Runaway (Chirinos, Robertson)123/8-5

8: Firstmate (Wade, Lund)117/9-2

9: Molly's Angel (Quinonez, Padilla)119/10-1

SCENT OF SUCCESS goes for her fourth straight on the lawn this meet. Has tactical speed to go to the lead or stalk depending how she breaks. READY TO RUNAWAY has banked $457K in career earnings, so there's that. Has only tried the turf once but ran a good second in a stakes race. FIRSTMATE has been ultra-consistent on the turf in her career but hasn't won in 14 months. Will need her top effort.

7 Blair's Cove Minnesota Turf Championship Stakes. 11⁄16 miles on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: El Tizar (Butler, Rengstorf)117/4-1

2: Zoe's Delight (R. Fuentes, Rengstorf)123/5-1

3: Dame Plata (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/9-2

4: Twoko Bay (Wade, Scherer)117/6-1

5: Cinco Star (Chirinos, Robertson)123/8-5

6: Tri Spot (Hamilton, Backhaus)117/20-1

7: Devil Vision (Harr, Stuart)119/12-1

8: Big Falcon Rocket (Valenzuela, Silva)117/15-1

CINCO STAR loves the lawn and his resume backs that up with two wins/two seconds in four starts. Almost won the Mystic Lake Mile in June, so he has class. EL TIZAR likes the Canterbury turf course with four wins already. Has been facing open company but needs to progress. DEVIL VISION will be closing late if the speed hooks up in front of him but will have to run his career best.

8 Northern Lights Futurity. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Overseas Letter (Butler, Berndt)120/6-1

2: Xavey Dave (Hamilton, Robertson)120/6-1

3: Doctor Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)120/4-1

4: Saint Charles (Canchari, Richard)115/15-1

5: Love the Nest (Eikleberry, Berndt)120/7-5

6: Bens Malice (Quinonez, Van Winkle)120/12-1

7: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone)120/12-1

8: North Arm Bay (Wade, Bethke)115/20-1

9: Jacks Willie (Lopez, Raven)120/20-1

10: Mark of Valor (R. Fuentes, Lund)115/10-1

LOVE THE NEST had a nightmare trip in debut but learned from his experience and crushed his foes in last. Was validated when two behind him won their next race. DOCTOR OSCAR shipped south to Prairie Meadows to compete in a stakes race and had a rough trip on the rail. Faces softer here and hopes for a clean trip. SAINT CHARLES faced open company in his debut and exhibited early speed before stopping. Might have been a prep for this race.

9 Crocrock Minnesota Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Astronaut Oscar (Lindsay, Van Winkle)119/6-1

2: Got Even Smarter (Canchari, Silva, Jr.)117/15-1

3: Mr. Jagermeister (R. Fuentes, Lund)123/8-5

4: Hot Shot Kid (Wade, Robertson)117/10-1

5: Thealligatorhunter (Quinonez, Padilla)119/3-1

6: Fireman Oscar (Hernandez, Van Winkle)117/8-1

7: Ray's Angel (L. Fuentes, Bethke)117/15-1

8: Drop of Golden Sun (Eikleberry, Rengstorf)119/4-1

MR. JAGERMEISTER gets back to where he belongs, sprinting at Canterbury. He may not be the same but on his best days, he still spectacular as he showed in the 10,000 Lakes. DROP OF GOLDEN SUN has had uncharacteristic efforts in last two but he has tactical speed to stalk and pounce if the top pick falters. THEALLIGATORHUNTER gets blinkers after slaloming down the stretch in last. Needs to take another step forward against older.

10 Bella Notte Minnesota Distaff Sprint Championship Stakes. 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year olds and up. Purse: $100,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Clickbait (Chirinos, Robertson)123/6-5

2: Defend the Rose (Wade, Robertson)117/5-1

3: Grand Prize (Hernandez, Berndt)119/4-1

4: Star of the North (Eikleberry, Bravo)119/9-5

5: Sweet as Canbe (L. Fuentes, Robertson)117/15-1

CLICKBAIT has tactical speed, an advantageous post and a lot of talent. Get Chirinos aboard but needs to break alertly to hold her position. GRAND PRIZE cuts back in distance after three routes this meet. She appears to be a much better sprinter. STAR OF THE NORTH returns to sprinting but faces the strongest field she's ever encountered. Will have to prove she can battle with a horse next to her.

11 Minnesota Quarter Horse Futurity. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Purse: $62,900.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tomi Guns (Frink, McDaniel)124/12-1

2: No High Heels (Williams, Wilson)124/20-1

3: The Minnesota Moon (Navarrete Jr., Olmstead)124/5-1

4: Relentless Courage (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/2-1

5: Jjs Full Moon (Pinon, Weidner)124/15-1

6: Trippin Guns (Cervantes, McDaniel)124/15-1

7: Silvers Border Queen (Harr, Livingston)124/20-1

8: Bring Back My Vodka (Vega, Olmstead)124/8-1

9: Holly Jess Is Sweet (Goodwin, Swan)124/20-1

10: Relentless Babe (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/3-1

11: Chloes Magic (Birzer, Olmstead)124/10-1

RELENTLESS COURAGE has won three-in-a-row and has beaten many of these already. If he breaks cleanly, no reason to think he won't do it again. RELENTLESS BABE is the "other" Olmstead and gets his top pilot. The jockey/trainer combination win at a 30% clip. THE MINNESOTA MOON is also from the Olmstead barn. Can he sweep the top three spots?

12 Minnesota Quarter Horse Derby. 400 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds. Purse: $60,550.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Shrimpee (Pinon, Stein)125/10-1

2: Lady Capo (Navarrete Jr., Hardy)125/15-1

3: Corona White Socks (Goodwin, Swan)125/6-1

4: Kowboy Alex (Cervantes, Wilson)125/20-1

5: Jess Rocket Man (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/8-5

6: Pappy Boyington (Harr, Livingston)125/15-1

7: Living in the Past (Birzer, Velazquez)125/12-1

8: Western Reserve (Martinez, Hardy)125/8-1

9: Furiousity (Dominguez, Hybsha)125/12-1

10: Change N Gears (Valenzuela, Olmstead)125/3-1

JESS ROCKET MAN has won four times and placed twice in six starts at Canterbury. His speed figures dominate this field. FURIOUSITY appears to be in good form with her speed figures gradually improving. Will need to continue that ascent. CHANGE N GEARS has been close to the top pick in a couple of starts. Can he make up the difference?