Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Hell of the North (3rd race). Value play of the day: Getoutofmykitchen (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 8, (1,5,8/4,5,8,9/2/6,8,11/2,7,9), $54.00.

1 1 mile, 70 yards on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden claiming: $10,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bones and Roses (Conning, Silva)123/6-1

2: Rattleme (Lopez, Kenney)119/5-1

3: Delusional Dream (Bridgmohan, Sheehan)119/2-1

4: Lucy's Lookin Left (Canchari, Robertson)119/6-1

5: Elegance N Tonic (Hernandez, Biehler)119/7-2

6: Exodus and Hope (Gallardo, Anderson)123/15-1

7: Lake Lady (Roman, Robertson)119/9-2

8: Innovate (Harr, McKinley)123/12-1

DELUSIONAL DREAM (3) woke up once she switched to the turf. Has encountered trouble in a few of her races, so has had excuses. Hoping for a quick early pace to set up her closing kick. ELEGANCE N TONIC (5) has been running evenly against better. Has four career starts so can improve and Hernandez returns to the saddle. RATTLEME (2) drops to her lowest level and could be the controlling speed.

2 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Justice Warrior (Arroyo, Rarick)123/2-1

2: Coastal Waters (Wade, Lund)123/4-1

3: Star Mission (Harr, Wolff)123/15-1

4: Talent and Tricks (Carter, McDaniel)123/15-1

5: Mr. Cougar (Gallardo, Westermann)123/15-1

6: Edgie Reggie (Lara, Rengstorf)123/10-1

7: Next Journey (Hernandez, Wong)119/5-1

8: You'll Be Lucky (Conning, Belvoir)123/12-1

9: Champagne Pegasus (Eikleberry, Wong)123/3-1

JUSTICE WARRIOR (1) ran courageously in last after breaking from an outside post, getting caught wide but still battling to the wire. Could be alone on the lead today dictating terms. COASTAL WATERS (2) runs consistently well every race to be close but has only one win. Needs a quick pace to get his best effort. CHAMPAGNE PEGASUS (9) cuts back in distance and her stalking style may benefit her.

3 6 furlongs. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Sailing Along (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/9-5

2: Dusty Ford (Lara, Velazquez)124/12-1

3: I Cinc Eye Luv U (Barandela, Rarick)114/15-1

4: Voodoo Fire (Hernandez, Litfin)119/12-1

5: Stylin N Profilin (Harr, Sweere)124/4-1

6: Amaretto Di Amore (Wade, Lund)119/9-2

7: Hell of the North (Canchari, Robertson)124/5-2

HELL OF THE NORTH (7) returns from a year layoff and switches to the Robertson barn. Has run well off the layoff in the past. Has tactical speed, an outside post and Canchari in the saddle. STYLIN N PROFILIN (5) cuts back to a distance where she's had success. Could be closing ground late. SAILING ALONG (1) has yet to rediscover the form she had locally last summer. Would appreciate a quick early pace to help her late kick.

4 11⁄16 miles on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Club Mesquite (Lopez, Williams)121/20-1

2: Graves Mill Road (Wade, Diodoro)121/12-1

3: Souper Fortune (Roman, Rosin)121/8-1

4: Delft Blue (Bridgmohan, Rodriguez)123/10-1

5: Mark in Greeley (Lara, Rengstorf)121/4-1

6: Mountain Pine (Gallardo, Litfin)117/8-1

7: Devoted to You (Eikleberry, Rhone)123/3-1

8: Riviera Champ (Conning, Livingston)117/20-1

9: Hold the Spice (Hernandez, Rhone)121/8-1

10: Where's Jordan (BarandelavMiller)116/15-1

11: Gopher Gold (Quinonez, Biehler)121/9-2

12: Knievel (Harr, Litfin)121/10-1

GOPHER GOLD (11) has had a couple near misses this season and a couple trips that were less than ideal. Expecting Quinonez to be behind the pacesetters but in front of the closers to get first run. DEVOTED TO YOU (7) has been in a groove since being claimed by Rhone three back including a wire-to-wire victory last out. MARK IN GREELEY (5) is hoping the pace is hot up front to make his late move.

5 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Bangie Go (Lopez, Williams)118/15-1

2: Izzy's Monster (Conning, Rosin)118/6-1

3: Faccia Bella (Wade, Raven)118/5-2

4: Nelly Too (Harr, Cline)118/15-1

5: Honeycrisp (Hernandez, Richard)118/8-1

6: Chaparrita (Roman, Silva)118/20-1

7: Manhattan Cherry (Canchari, Robertson)118/4-1

8: Getoutofmykitchen (Quinonez, Padilla)118/15-1

9: Mo Smoking (Eikleberry, Scherer)118/15-1

10: Russian Tothe Wire (Lara, Lund)118/5-1

11: Alice Josephine (Carter, Biehler)118/15-1

12: Sweet Crystal (Gallardo, Robertson)118/10-1

13: Dr Z's Elsa (Lindsay, Silva)118/10-1

GETOUTOFMYKITCHEN (8) was supposed to try a turf sprint in her career debut but was rained off. Showed speed in that effort and is bred to love the distance. FACCIA BELLA (3) made a nice move on the rail into a slow pace in last. Breeding suggests she'll like the switch to the turf. MANHATTAN CHERRY (7) has displayed some speed in first two starts and her genes point to liking the sod.

6 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Minnesota Nice (Hernandez, Biehler)123/2-1

2: Sundance Star (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/8-1

3: Makemebelieve (Barandela, Robertson)114/8-1

4: Icywilburnyeh (Conning, Bedford)123/20-1

5: Miss Dutton (Harr, Cline)119/15-1

6: War Music (Lara, Donlin, Jr.)119/9-2

7: Shaman's Prodigy (Roman, Wong)119/5-1

8: Madisonian (Arroyo, Riecken)123/15-1

9: Orts Dream (Carter, Lawrence)123/20-1

10: Withherbootson (Lopez, Silva)123/7-2

11: Sweet Laura (Barandela, Guillory, Jr.)114/6-1

MINNESOTA NICE (1) is two-for-three at the distance, gets an inside post position to save ground, has tactical speed to be involved early and retains the leading jockey. WAR MUSIC (6) drops into claiming after three allowance tries and showed some affinity for the dirt at Oaklawn last winter/spring. MAKEMEBELIEVE (3) broke her maiden going wire-to-wire two back and is bred for two-turns.

7 6½ furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: She's Xtremely Hot (Canchari, Robertson)123/8-1

2: Couger (Quinonez, Padilla)123/4-1

3: Cha (Conning, Bullene)119/15-1

4: Bonita Rapids (Roman, Woolley, Jr.)123/30-1

5: Tiz Wonderfully (Hernandez, Garrett)123/7-2

6: Moonshine Moxy (Lindsay, Silva)123/6-1

7: Nora's Legacy (Eikleberry, Bravo)123/10-1

8: Csilla (Arroyo, Rarick)123/15-1

9: Iknowyourface (Carter, Wong)123/15-1

10: Brahms Is Who (Lopez, Tranquilino)123/5-1

11: Second Grace (Wade, Rarick)123/6-1

12: Indawin (Bridgmohan, Martinez)123/15-1

MOONSHINE MOXT (6) is two-for-three at this demanding distance. Drops one rung down the claiming ladder and has enough early speed to possibly avoid trouble that comes with a large field. TIZ WONDERFULLY (5) has popped and stopped routing in last two. Cutting back in distance may help her cause. INDAWIN (12) moves back to dirt and one-turn. If the pace collapses, she'll be coming late.

8 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $15,000. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Public Safety (Lopez, Rosin)123/9-2

2: Sahm Tequila (Lara, Litfin)123/10-1

3: Johnny Up (Roman, Robertson)123/6-1

4: Happy Hour Bobby (Hernandez, Rhone)119/4-1

5: Silver Dash (Bridgmohan, Martinez)123/10-1

6: Westa Waverly (Canchari, Robertson)123/12-1

7: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere)118/30-1

8: Warrior Boss (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/3-1

9: Tapit Sam (Harr, Litfin)123/15-1

10: Ray's Angel (Lindsay, Bethke)123/12-1

11: Blame Bishop (Arroyo, Rarick)123/12-1

12: Color Me Legendary (Wade, Lund)119/15-1

WARRIOR BOSS (8) is cutting back in distance and will benefit from all the speed in here to make his patented late move for the victory. PUBLIC SAFETY (1) was off slowly in last before rolling late for a well-timed win. Will allow the speed to go early and then come flying late. SILVER DASH (5) has had a good meet with two wins and hitting the board six times. Will also attempt to pass them all down the lane.

9 5½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Morant (Hernandez, Garrett)119/8-1

2: Boston Wally (Arroyo, Rengstorf)123/15-1

3: Miz Gisela (Barandela, Westermann)111/20-1

4: Master Red (Lara, Roberts)123/5-2

5: Prize Fighter (Eikleberry, Berndt)123/7-2

6: Finbarfurey (Harr, Cline)119/8-1

7: Tiz'a Stellar Dude (Wade, Woolley, Jr.)123/10-1

8: Devlish Hour (Canchari, Robertson)119/4-1

9: Hurts So Bad (Roman, Robertson)119/9-2

DEVILISH HOUR (8) raced evenly in his career debut. Should have gained a lot of experience from that start and the Robertson barn wins with 21% of second-time starters. HURTS SO BAD (9) is the "other" Robertson, has speed and an outside post. Might attempt to clear the field early. PRIZE FIGHTER (5) has speed and great connections although he's been backing up in the stretch lately.

10 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $13,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Twilite Liason (Lindsay, Applebee)123/15-1

2: Hightail Cowboy (Hernandez, Silva Rodriguez)123/2-1

3: Causeimchocolate (Roman, Woolley, Jr.)123/15-1

4: Poverty Flats (Gallardo, Anderson)123/15-1

5: Behavin Myself (Lopez, Rengstorf)123/5-1

6: Da Ghost (Arroyo, Rhone)119/12-1

7: Pirate Bird (Lara, Rosin)123/12-1

8: Grunder (Conning, Rengstorf)123/10-1

9: Passthecat (Harr, Hanson)123/7-2

10: Feeding Frenzy (Wade, Berndt)123/9-2

HIGHTAIL COWBOY (2) is in good form after back-to-back solid efforts and posting impressive speed figures. Looks to be the controlling speed and Hernandez excels in those situations. FEEDING FRENZY (10) returns to the dirt after four turf tires this season. When last seen on the dirt he won easily but that was against maiden claimers. TWILITE LIASON (1) will try to save ground on the rail and wear them down late.

11 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $11,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Western Smoke (Lopez, Rumsey)123/20-1

2: Unbroken Song (Eikleberry, Litfin)123/8-1

3: Just Ask Joel (Lara, Roberts)123/15-1

4: Libertarian (Wade, Bolinger)123/12-1

5: Turn the Switch (Harr, Litfin)123/9-2

6: Yesteryear (Hernandez, Wong)123/4-1

7: Big League Benny (Roman, Rhone)123/10-1

8: Palace Prince (Barandela, Belvoir)118/8-1

9: Smart Call (Arroyo, Roberts)123/20-1

10: Sway Road (Conning, Wong)123/6-1

11: Miltontown (Lindsay, Silva)123/5-2

MILTONTOWN (11) drops to the bottom after an uncharacteristic effort in last. Should be able to sit just off the pace from the outside post and wait for his class to show up down the stretch. YESTERYEAR (6) is always in the mix but has been struggling to hold on at the end. Maybe the addition of blinkers will help him focus on the task at hand. PALACE PRINCE (8) moves to dirt and cuts back to a sprint. Could be a factor late.

12 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rowdy Red Glare (Conning, Bedford)119/15-1

2: Calzone (Harr, Rarick)119/8-1

3: Aries Reigns (Barandela, Rarick)114/5-2

4: Notacry (Lopez, Kenney)119/10-1

5: Izzy in a Tizzy (Arroyo, Russell)123/8-1

6: Miss Kitty Russell (Roman, Riecken)116/20-1

7: Tahkodha Knight (Hernandez, Litfin)119/4-1

8: Untold Story (Lara, Russell)119/5-1

9: Sweet Analyzer (Wade, Riecken)119/7-2

SWEET ANALYZER (9) tries two-turns for the first time but is bred to appreciate the added distance. Should be able to get involved early and switches to Wade in the irons. TAHKODHA KNIGHT (7) has been posting speed figures that fit here and Hernandez retains the mount. CALZONE (2) ran impressively in two dirt routes at Tampa Bay but has been turf only at the meet. Might like the surface change.