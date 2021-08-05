Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Dark Solution (4th race). Value play of the day: Company Store (9th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 5, (2,11/2,3,4,5/3,4,5,7/1,3,8/1), $48.00.

1 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Black Coffee Buzz (Butler, Padilla)119/6-1

2: Yankee Agate (Vega, Miller)119/7-2

3: Metaphar (Negron, Heitzmann)119/8-1

4: Golden Eyed Queen (R. Fuentes, Lund)124/5-1

5: Half Scout (Harr, Cline)124/15-1

6: Priddis (Wade, Diodoro)119/5-2

7: Latte Dolce (Canchari, Heitzmann)119/3-1

LATTE DOLCE was bet down in career debut last fall at Keeneland and ran well after breaking tardily. Has struggled since, but expecting improvement after local prep on the turf. PRIDDIS ran evenly in first three career starts but adds blinkers and Wade/Diodoro can't be dismissed. GOLDEN EYED QUEEN may be the speed if she breaks alertly but has been weakening in the stretch in all her races.

2 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Hotasapistol (Eikleberry, Stuart)122/10-1

2: Even Pandura (Wade, Diodoro)117/6-1

3: Dicey (Juarez Jr., Swan)122/12-1

4: Lady Goldstart (Quinonez, Rengstorf)117/2-1

5: Girls a Bullet (Negron, Robertson)122/4-1

6: Full of Grace (Canchari, Robertson)122/8-5

LADY GOLDSTART regressed in her last race after facing a tough field but gets Quinonez up and he was aboard when she destroyed a field in her seasonal debut. FULL OF GRACE has won or placed in six of nine starts at Canterbury and has tactical speed to either go to the lead or sit just off the pace. EVEN PANDURA was claimed by Diodoro two back and caught an off track in last. Fast track might be the key.

3 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $4,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Rock Victor (L. Fuentes, Tracy)122/12-1

2: College Party (Eikleberry, Litfin)124/5-2

3: Rusty Cage (Canchari, Litfin)124/6-1

4: Sharp Art (R. Fuentes, Broberg)122/5-1

5: Valiant Appeal (Juarez Jr., Cappellucci)122/4-1

6: Sorriso (Valenzuela, Silva Jr.)122/6-1

7: Royal Privacy (Wade, Richard)122/3-1

ROYAL PRIVACY definitely likes to win, finishing first 19 times. Should sit back behind all the speed and make a late run. COLLEGE PARTY is in really good form right now but after success on the turf, he returns to the dirt, where his form may be questioned. SHARP ART was reclaimed by Broberg in last after he was away from his barn for one race. Should get a good setup for his style.

4 1 mile on turf. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $35,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Feeding Frenzy (Eikleberry, Berndt)119/2-1

2: Mr. D's Legend (Lopez, Donlin)124/5-1

3: Loring Park (Hamilton, Berndt)119/3-1

4: Itwasthedevilsidea (Arroyo, Bolinger)119/10-1

5: Kovacs (Lara, Silva)119/10-1

6: Dark Solution (Negron, Weir)124/9-2

7: Pirate Bird (Wade, Biehler)119/12-1

8: Sr. Bom Bon (Lindsay, Silva)119/12-1

DARK SOLUTION continues to improve with each start. Adds an extra half-furlong today and the breeding suggests the farther the better. FEEDING FRENZY has a habit of hanging in the stretch after three consecutive races where he looked like a winner but couldn't close the deal. LORING PARK is the "other" Berndt entrant and has finished next to his stablemate in his last two.

5 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Show Business (Wade, Diodoro)124/5-1

2: Price to Pay (Canchari, Kenney)124/12-1

3: Own the Town (Negron, Richard)119/8-1

4: Courting Moonlight (Hernandez, Rhone)124/15-1

5: Jimmie T (Lopez, Litfin)124/6-1

6: Direct Impact (Goodwin, Wiley)124/20-1

7: Waco Kid (Juarez Jr., Litfin)119/6-1

8: Box Candy (Butler, Rhone)124/20-1

9: Gone Cruising (Eikleberry, Bravo)124/15-1

10: Mischievous Mo (Hamilton, Schindler)124/4-1

11: Holy Muchacho (Valenzuela, Silva Jr.)124/3-1

PRICE TO PAY is third off the layoff and his dirt races have been respectable. May either go for the lead or sit just off the pace with the advantageous post position. HOLY MUCHACHO goes for the second time for the Silva barn and has a win at the distance. Most likely will be in the back of the pack and make a late run. SHOW BUSINESS was reclaimed by Diodoro two back so there must have been something he liked about him.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: P Club (Harr, Kenney)124/15-1

2: Creative Plan (Eikleberry, Broberg)124/5-2

3: Beyond Streetsmart (Butler, Rhone)124/9-2

4: My Boy Lollipop (L. Fuentes, Cappellucci)124/6-1

5: Candy Cove (Quinonez, Padilla)124/4-1

6: I'm an Eight (Mawing, Moreno)124/8-1

7: Hay Hay My My (Lopez, Shephard)124/15-1

8: Mesa Skyline (R. Fuentes, Lund)124/12-1

9: Teddy Time (Juarez Jr., Kereluk)124/12-1

10: Real Lute (Lindsay, Van Winkle)124/10-1

CREATIVE PLAN has back class including a third in last year's Mystic Lake Derby. Most likely needed the local start over the grass. MY BOY LOLLIPOP was claimed by Cappellucci in last and he wins 33% off the move. Only his second career start on the lawn but he's bred for it. CANDY COVE is almost always in the mix and if he gets a good trip, he could get the victory.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $7,500. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Two Chance (Mawing, Anderson)124/15-1

2: Bluegale (Negron, Rickert)124/20-1

3: Outrun the Posse (Juarez Jr., Larry Donlin Jr.)124/12-1

4: Camps Bay (Wade, Diodoro)124/4-1

5: Stitzy (Eikleberry, Berndt)124/5-2

6: Papa Rizzo (Hamilton, Roberts)124/6-1

7: Just Blaze (Canchari, Scherer)124/9-2

8: Copper Fiddle (R. Fuentes, Broberg)124/10-1

9: My Cowboy (Quinonez, Padilla)124/8-1

10: Hawkwood (L. Fuentes, Tracy)124/12-1

STITZY has four wins over the Canterbury turf but has yet to regain the good form he had here last year. JUST BLAZE was farther back than he's accustomed to in last and then made a premature move before tiring late. Canchari will try to time it right today. OUTRUN THE POSSE could be prominent early but question how long he'll be able to carry his speed.

8 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Point of Impact (Juarez Jr., Rarick)122/7-2

2: Side Street Dave (Valenzuela, Sanderson)122/6-1

3: Jimmy's Marco (Canchari, Backhaus)122/9-2

4: Go for a Ride (Eikleberry, Martinez)124/5-2

5: Robinson (Wade, Lund)122/5-1

6: Can Imagine (Harr, Cline)122/12-1

7: Yak (Arroyo, Rarick)117/15-1

8: Neverblink (Mawing, Pfeifer)122/8-1

JIMMY'S MARCO is in good form and looks like lone speed. Canchari knows this horse well and will try to slow down the early fractions. POINT OF IMPACT has tactical speed, an inside post and has been facing better for a high-percentage barn. NEVERBLINK has hit the board in all of his Canterbury starts and his last race may have been a prep race for the stretch-out today.

9 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Company Store (Eikleberry, Richard)124/6-1

2: Fender Bender (Lindsay, Sheehan)124/12-1

3: Got Even Smarter (Valenzuela, Flores)124/5-2

4: Please the Court (Negron, Litfin)124/9-2

5: Riverboat Gambler (Hernandez, Sanderson)124/3-1

6: Top Star (Juarez Jr., Rarick)119/8-1

7: Old Indian Trick (Wade, Diodoro)124/4-1

COMPANY STORE had two wins and two seconds on the dirt before his last two turf starts. Returns to preferred surface and switches to Eikleberry. OLD INDIAN TRICK ran evenly on the grass in first two starts since joining the Diodoro barn. Returns to the dirt today where he's had both of his career wins. GOT EVEN SMARTER drops in class and has competitive speed figures but has only won once in two years.

10 250 yards. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Optional claiming: $10,000. Purse: $18,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Girl Like You (Pinon, Stein)125/9-2

2: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/5-1

3: Shrimpee (Vega, Stein)125/4-1

4: Change N Gears (Escobedo, Olmstead)125/2-1

5: Fdd Texas Tea (Martinez, Hybsha)127/7-2

6: Haute Wagon (Harr, Hanson)127/12-1

7: Jess a Lil Cash (Estrada, Backhaus)127/10-1

CHANGE N GEARS is consistent, having hit the board in all but one of his races. Has had the outside post in last two and veered outward in both. Middle post might be beneficial. SHRIMPEE is 2-for-2 locally this year and her speed figures continue to improve. JESS A LIL CASH has two wins and a second at this distance and is third off the layoff.

11 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden claiming: $20,000. Purse: $12,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: One Famous Hawk (Vega, Norton)124/2-1

2: Wheelze Up (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/4-1

3: Jess Digs Me (Harr, Haglund)124/8-1

4: Dianetoberelentless (Martinez, Stein)124/9-2

5: Not Hateful (Pinon, Stein)124/5-1

6: Hello Dottie (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/3-1

ONE FAMOUS HAWK had a rough trip in his local debut but showed his potential two back at Remington with a close second. WHEELZE UP has had three poor starts to begin her career, but leading trainer deserves on more shot. HELLO DOTTIE was bet down in last two with no results but hard to ignore jockey/trainer win rate of 33%.