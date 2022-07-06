JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Blame J D (2nd race). Value play of the day: Hurts So Bad (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket — Race 3, (1,2,4,5/3,4/3,4,7,8/4,5,6/1), $48.00.

1 5½ furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mynameis Prince (Roman, Robertson)124/8-1

2: Deputy Law (Hernandez, Biehler)124/7-2

3: Westa Waverly (Negron, Robertson)124/9-5

4: Johnny Up (Canchari, Robertson)124/5-2

5: Bootleggin Posse (Lara, Rengstorf)119/5-1

6: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere)119/10-1

JOHNNY UP had some nice races last summer but threw in a clunker in his season debut. Expecting a sharper effort for top barn after a couple workouts and a jockey change. WESTA WAVERLY is the "other" Robertson and showed speed in last before getting caught at the wire. Moves up in class. DEPUTY LAW could be the speed if the second pick regresses. Has been improving with experience.

2 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Caucus Rules (Quinonez, Woolley, Jr.)122/5-1

2: Westons Wildcat (Arroyo, Rarick)124/3-1

3: Hungry Henry (Lopez, Belvoir)117/10-1

4: Bayou Gem (Wade, Scherer)122/4-1

5: Mister Wayside (Bridgmohan, Oberlander)122/6-1

6: Blame J D (Hernandez, Richard)122/8-5

BLAME J D has the perfect running style for this race setup. Appears to be plenty of speed signed up here and if they battle up front, he'll pick up the pieces late. BAYOU GEM gets good results when he's involved early. Wade will try to do just that after flashing speed and stopping in season debut. Will be fitter today. WESTONS WILDCAT likes Canterbury hitting the board in six of seven starts (three wins).

3 5 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $17,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Tim's Buddy (Lopez, Asprino)124/7-2

2: Rusty Cage (Fuentes, Richard)124/5-2

3: Can He Storm (Quinonez, Silva)124/12-1

4: Mr Navigator (Hernandez, Wong)124/9-2

5: Epic Drama (Valenzuela, Sanderson)124/3-1

6: Enough Nonsense (Lara, Eidschun)124/8-1

7: Freudian Fate (Harr, Dixon)124/6-1

MR NAVIGATOR was claimed two back by Wong. Showed speed in last and stopped badly. Expecting a tracking trip today with the switch to Hernandez. EPIC DRAMA has shown speed in last two and speed figures are headed in the right direction. Can he pass horses if he doesn't get the lead? RUSTY CAGE also has good early speed but will have company up front.

4 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden special weight. Purse: $30,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Freedom Flash (Quinonez, Hardy)119/15-1

2: Seeking Splendor (Hernandez, Silva)119/5-1

3: Hurts So Bad (Canchari, Robertson)119/9-2

4: Simpson Bay (Roman, Robertson)119/5-2

5: Runaway Harry (Fuentes, Rengstorf)124/3-1

6: Calzone (Valenzuela, Rarick)119/8-1

7: Portsmouth (Harr, Dixon)119/4-1

HURTS SO BAD is second off the long layoff for Robertson. Made a middle move before tiring in last but should have additional fitness off that race and another workout. SIMPSON BAY is the "other" Robertson and showed improvement when trying turf for the first time. Adds blinkers and may continue to progress in only his third start. RUNAWAY HARRY had a perfect trip last out and couldn't take advantage but he continues to get better.

5 6 furlongs. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $11,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Arnold's Patsy (Valenzuela, Rhone)124/10-1

2: Boozin At Bozos (Carter, Riecken)124/6-1

3: Impulsus (Wade, Kenney)119/5-1

4: Frost Warrior (Lopez, Rengstorf)124/9-2

5: Naughtynaughty (Roman, Candelas)119/15-1

6: Me Say So (Lindsay, Rhone)124/8-1

7: Briar Thicket (Harr, Cline)124/3-1

8: House of Targaryen (Hernandez, Silva)124/5-2

FROST WARRIOR drops dramatically in class and moves from turf to dirt. Has been flashing speed going longer and now cuts back in distance so may last longer today. IMPULSUS broke poorly in last before rushing up into contention and ultimately tiring late. Looking for a better start today. HOUSE OF TARGARYEN is plunging in claiming price to try to wake up after showing nothing recently.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. State bred. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $36,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Icywilburnyeh (Lara, Bedford)124/6-1

2: Surely a Legend (Arroyo, Donlin, Jr.)124/15-1

3: Maiden Rock (Roman, Riecken)124/12-1

4: Hunter's Magic (Negron, Litfin)124/8-1

5: Start Singing (Quinonez, Rengstorf)119/5-2

6: Lady Clare (Wade, Bethke)119/7-2

7: Shezonezestreet (Fuentes, Bravo)119/5-1

8: That Would Be Nice (Lopez, Rengstorf)124/4-1

START SINGING ran great to lose a close one last out while leading almost the entire race. Will try similar tactics today and as a three-year-old, still has upside. HUNTER'S MAGIC has been impressive in her turf tries locally. Lost all chance last out when bothered severely entering the first turn. LADY CLARE is bred well for the sod but only has one win in five tries and was claimed from top barn.

7 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $20,000. Purse: $32,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: A Rose for Raven (Wade, Raven)122/5-1

2: Northcut (Roman, Danger)122/15-1

3: Roaming Union (Quinonez, Diodoro)122/10-1

4: Hard Attack (Canchari, Broberg)124/3-1

5: Stitzy (Negron, Silva, Jr.)122/6-1

6: Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan, Bedford)124/12-1

7: Ioya Again (Fuentes, Scherer)122/4-1

8: Two by Two (Hernandez, Scherer)122/6-1

9: Giant Payday (Lara, Eidschun)122/12-1

10: Zumurudee (Lopez, Woolley, Jr.)122/8-1

A ROSE FOR RAVEN looks to be the controlling speed and gets the rail to take full advantage of his quickness. Was pressured up front in last. Shortens up and switched to Wade. STITZY returns home where six of his career wins have occurred. Has a versatile running style to adapt to the race flow. IOYA AGAIN has posted nice speed figures recently but has yet to get his picture taken in 2022.

8 250 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Maiden. Purse: $19,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cuervo On Rocks (Estrada, Backhaus)125/12-1

2: Lady Capo (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)127/3-1

3: Runamok (Quiroz, Hardy)125/9-5

4: Hot Item (Frink, McDaniel)125/12-1

5: Catch the Drama (Beverly Jr., Norton)127/12-1

6: Kowboy Alex (Goodwin, Wilson)127/9-2

7: Caboose On the Loose (Harr, Stein)125/8-1

8: Jess Digs Me (Valenzuela, Norton)125/8-1

9: Reigning Guns (Smith, Norton)125/15-1

RUNAMOK has improved with every start this year. Another move forward puts him in the winner's circle. KOWBOY ALEX raced well on the rail last out and moves outside today. LADY CAPO could improve with a race under her belt for a top barn.

9 330 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Make It Captain (Smith, Norton)124/3-1

2: Kari L Cartel (Harr, Norton)124/10-1

3: A Jumpn Chic (Quiroz, Hardy)124/4-1

4: Apollitical Jim (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/9-2

5: Shine On Piloto (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/5-2

6: Five Bar Dreamer (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/6-1

7: Fancy Folly (Frink, Hanson)124/12-1

8: First Prize Ardis (Suarez Ricardo, Hanson)124/15-1

MAKE IT CAPTAIN has had the inside and outside posts in his two career starts and raced well in both. Barn is starting to heat up. SHINE ON PILOTO starts for the top Escobedo/Olmstead team and has two quick workouts in preparation for career debut. APOLLITICAL JIM was bet down to favoritism in his debut and then was promptly eliminated at the start.

10 250 yards. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Gfr Mysticalillusion (Escobedo, Olmstead)124/2-1

2: Good Clean Candy (Suarez Ricardo, Hardy)124/8-1

3: Nunothat (Valenzuela, Olmstead)124/5-2

4: Kool Susie (Smith, Norton)124/4-1

5: Arion Too (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/5-1

6: Bowtodabestcard (Beverly Jr., Norton)124/15-1

7: Vos Candy Prince (Quiroz, Hardy)124/8-1

KOOL SUSIE broke awkwardly last out, recovered quickly and was doing her best running late. Switches to Smith and will try to break alertly. NUNOTHAT has had good speed figures in all three starts and returns for the top barn. GFR MYSTICALILLUSION stutter stepped at the start in last but still raced respectably. Can never dismiss Escobedo/Olmstead.