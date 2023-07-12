JAY LIETZAU'S CANTERBURY LINE

Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Noel's Angel (2nd race). Value play of the day: Morgs World (4th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 2, (1/1,2,4,5/1,5/1,2,3,4,5,6/5,7), $48.00.

1 6 furlongs. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $25,000. Purse: $14,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Passing Time (Murray, Tracy)119/5-1

2: Burning Leaves (Valenzuela, Berndt)119/5-2

3: Eyes Flying Bye (Hernandez, Livingston)124/9-2

4: Withstandthestorm (Wade, Bethke)119/3-1

5: Big Boy McCoy (Barandela, Sweere)124/15-1

6: Sam Sez (Lara, Biehler)119/10-1

7: Color Me Legendary (Lopez, Lund)124/7-2

BURNING LEAVES (2) returns to a dirt sprint after two unsuccessful turf routes. Broke his maiden in career debut last fall sitting just off the pace. Expecting similar trip today. WITHSTANDTHESTORM (4) ran impressively in a turf sprint last out graduating against open company. Returns to state-breds and his speed is dangerous. COLOR ME LEGENDARY (7) has posted nice speed figures but doesn't like to win.

2 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $16,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Noel's Angel (Lopez, Silva)124/7-5

2: Heatin Up (Quinonez, Chleborad)122/9-2

3: Because (Valenzuela, Hanson)122/15-1

4: Moonshine Moxy (Reyes, Silva)122/8-1

5: Bid Once (Hernandez, Rengstorf)122/5-2

6: O'Babe (Wade, Scherer)122/4-1

NOEL'S ANGEL (1) simply ran her opponents off their feet in last. Will try the same game plan today with the inside draw. Trainer Silva has been hot this meet winning at 36%. HEATIN UP (2) has some impressive turf sprint efforts on her resume. Has had three lackluster tries at Will Rogers but might wake up on the lawn. BID ONCE (5) ran evenly in local lawn debut and switches to top rider today.

3 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Words of Wisdom (Lara, Diodoro)122/7-2

2: Flatout Winner (Wade, Litfin)122/9-2

3: Line to Gain (Gallardo, Litfin)117/8-1

4: Fury Kap (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)124/8-5

5: Surprsinglyperfect (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)122/2-1

SURPRSINGLYPERFECT (5) tries the dirt for only the second time this year after four turf tries. 14 of his 15 career victories have come on the dirt so should appreciate the chance in footing. Needs a hot pace early. FURY KAP (4) has had two wire-to-wire triumphs since arriving in Shakopee this meet but faces tougher today. FLATOUT WINNER (2) posted some nice speed figures this winter/spring at Oaklawn but is pace dependent.

4 5 furlongs on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $16,000. Purse: $28,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Mayzee (Wade, Bethke)122/5-1

2: Naughty Nellie (Glass, Bedford)117/15-1

3: Essential Bella (Hernandez, Richard)122/3-1

4: Casino Queen (Roman, Biehler)122/8-1

5: Morgs World (Lara, Quinonez)122/5-2

6: Honey Bella (Gallardo, Quinonez)122/9-2

7: Yankee Agate (Valenzuela, Miller)122/12-1

8: Birdie Be Gone (Quinonez, Biehler)124/6-1

MORGS WORLD (5) makes only her second start of the year and cuts back in distance for her new barn. Should be enough speed in front of her (including her barnmate) to setup her powerful late kick. MAYZEE (1) ran extremely well in her grass debut almost wiring the field on the front-end. May face more pressure today. HONEY BELLA (6) is in good form after running her career best on the turf in last.

5 6½ furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $20,000. Purse: $19,500.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Wise Verdict (Wade, Rhone)122/5-2

2: Gray Magician (Hernandez, Silva, Jr.)122/8-5

3: Kierkegaard (Valenzuela, Rengstorf)122/4-1

4: Fire Sword (Ulloa, Berndt)122/6-1

5: Love My Jimmy (Lopez, Diodoro)122/5-1

6: Macho Rocco (Quinonez, Diodoro)122/12-1

LOVE MY JIMMY (5) returns off a five-month layoff for one of the top claiming trainers in the country. Appears to be the controlling speed and if Lopez breaks well, he may be tough to catch. WISE VERDICT (1) cuts back in distance after five consecutive routes. If the pace melts down up front, he'll be closing late. GRAY MAGICIAN (2) participated in the Kentucky Derby back in 2019, so has back class and has back-to-back placings so far this meet.

6 7½ furlongs on turf. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Starter optional claiming: $8,000. Purse: $15,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Beat the Heat (Valenzuela, Kenney)122/5-1

2: Aries Reigns (Sosa, Rarick)117/15-1

3: Papa Rizzo (Lara, Roberts)124/4-1

4: Skippy's Strike (Bridgmohan, Bedford)122/8-1

5: Thick Haze (Hernandez, Rengstorf)122/3-1

6: Mark the Moose (Gallardo, Litfin)122/8-1

7: Bigfoot City (Lopez, Silva, Jr.)122/9-5

THICK HAZE (5) should get the perfect trip sitting right behind a potential speed duel. Loves the Shakopee sod having won half of his ten starts and top jockey remains in the saddle. BIGFOOT CITY (7) does his best running when loose on the lead and will attempt those tactics today. There appears to be other speed to pressure him. SKIPPY'S STRIKE (4) returned off a year layoff to run evenly in last. Could improve off that race.

7 330 yards. State bred. Open. 2-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Cathy Wagon (Alvidrez, Olmstead)124/10-1

2: Rippin Guns (Frink, Norton)124/8-1

3: Vos Atonement (Esqueda, Hardy)124/10-1

4: Valiant Speed (Ramirez, Olmstead)124/3-1

5: Vos Temperance (Ramirez, Hardy)124/5-1

6: Averys Treasure (Garcia, Olmstead)124/7-2

7: Kqs Dreaming (Harr, Geditz)124/20-1

8: Saturday Nite Gamble (Fonseca-Soto, Stein)124/8-1

9: Hes Comin N Hot (Estrada, Stein)124/9-2

VALIANT SPEED (4) ran well in a Futurity last out finishing third after being bumped at the break. A clean break for the top barn makes him the one to beat. HES COMIN N HOT (9) faced open company in career debut down at Prairie Meadows. Might improve in second start against state-breds. AVERYS TREASURE (6) is another Olmstead trainee and finished just behind top pick in last.

8 Bob Morehouse Stakes. 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Purse: $20,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Relentless Babe (Valenzuela, Olmstead)127/5-1

2: Relentless Legacy (Alvidrez, Olmstead)127/5-2

3: Eos Whiskey Girl (Ramirez, Hardy)125/4-1

4: Michael B (Fonseca-Soto, McDaniel)127/10-1

5: Western Reserve (Esqueda, Hardy)127/8-1

6: Myownersbroke (Goodwin, Wilson)127/15-1

7: Dickey Bob (Garcia, Olmstead)127/9-5

DICKEY BOB (7) is a hard knocking Minnesota-bred who has won times 24 in his illustrious career and has banked over $400K. Stumbled at the start in last but expecting a more typical run today. RELENTLESS LEGACY (2) has won last two versus open company at Remington and Prairie Meadows. Returns to state-bred. EOS WHISKEY GIRL (3) dominated in the Derby in last but faces older today.

9 350 yards. State bred. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden. Purse: $16,000.

#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds

1: Apollitical Jimmy (Goodwin, Wilson)127/12-1

2: Jjs Blue Moon (Estrada, Stein)125/4-1

3: Louee Blue (Garcia, McDaniel)125/3-1

4: Travelin Trxie (Gallardo, Livingston)125/8-1

5: L Gallito (Fonseca-Soto, Hobbs)125/2-1

6: Rocking the World (Harr, Backhaus)125/8-1

7: Wtf Romeo (Ramirez, Hardy)125/9-2

LOUEE BLUE (3) is third off the layoff with improving speed figures. Has two third place finishes this year and had bad starts in both. L GALLITO (5) has speed figures that dominate here but has also had 11 unsuccessful tries to graduate. JJS BLUE MOON (2) was bumped at the break in seasonal debut and still ran well. High percentage jockey returns to the saddle.