Post time: 5 p.m. Lock of the day: Zen Dreams (3rd race). Value play of the day: Hidden Profit (5th race). Big score: 50-cent Pick 5 ticket— Race 1, (1,2,5,7/1,3,4/8/4,5,6,8,9/1,3), $60.00.
Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Wednesday, Sept. 25
The Star Tribune handicapper makes his selections for an eight-race card Wednesday in Shakopee.
1. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Valhalla Vixen (Roman, Robertson)119/6-1
2: Hattie Bloom (Quinonez, Scherer)119/7-2
3: Ms Coronado Chrome (Fuentes, Gomez)123/6-1
4: Miwoman (Gallardo, Riecken)119/7-2
5: Shy Shy (Gallardo, Robertson)119/2-1
6: Go Lee Ann Go (Harr, Berndt)119/6-1
7: Mark of Victory (Valenzuela, Lund)123/10-1
8: C C’s Heart (Carmona, Scherer)114/9-2
9: Smooching (Valenzuela, Kenney)119/8-1
HATTIE BLOOM (2) broke her maiden against some of these back in June and has been competitive against winners in three subsequent races. Retains Quinonez in the saddle, gets a good post and has tactical speed. SHY SHY (5) had a perfect trip in last but couldn’t chase down the wire-to-wire winner. Will try for a similar trip today. MARK OF VICTORY (7) has hit the board in 11-of-15 career starts but only one victory.
2. 1 mile. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $12,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Altar Girl (Carmona, Litfin)118/5-1
2: Dropped Cold (Harr, Rhone)123/6-1
3: Mylastredcent (Gallardo, Rarick)123/7-2
4: Gi Gis Map (Fuentes, Williams)119/5-2
5: Laughintothebank (Rodriguez, Rarick)123/5-1
6: Extra Indy (Pena, Westermann)123/4-1
7: Blues Cross (Lindsay, Rhone)119/10-1
MYLASTREDCENT (3) drops down the claiming ladder and returns to dirt. Was competitive in a race on the dirt down in Tampa Bay in February and switches to Gallardo in the irons. ALTAR GIRL (1) stretches back out to a route after two sprints. Will attempt to use that speed and an inside post to secure good early position. GI GIS MAP (4) has been a low price all summer but has yet to fire her best.
3. 1 mile on turf. Fillies. 2-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Cocalina (Da Silva, Miller)118/15-1
2: Miracle Minded (Quinonez, Rengstorf)118/12-1
3: Mariarosadelaserda (Rodriguez, Biehler)118/4-1
4: Payton’s Beauty (Harr, Cline)118/8-1
5: Texas Lace (Gallardo, Rosin)118/9-2
6: Carson Bay (Morales, Scherer)118/8-1
7: Little Sneaky (Lindsay, VanWinkle)118/15-1
8: Zen Dreams (Carmona, Robertson)113/2-1
9: Mega Heart (Fuentes, Scherer)118/6-1
ZEN DREAMS (8) makes her third career start and second routing on the turf. Just missed in last when leading into the stretch before getting caught late. Leading barn’s “go-to” rider climbs aboard. MIRACLE MINDED (2) didn’t show much in her debut but gets blinkers and is bred for the surface and distance. MARIAROSADELSERDA (3) improved in her first start on the lawn but must take another step forward.
4. 1 mile on turf. Fillies and mares. 3-year-olds and up. Allowance optional claiming: $12,500. Purse: $30,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Yoda Glitz (Pena, Kereluk)117/12-1
2: Yamile’s (Da Silva, Miller)121/10-1
3: Jewel Azul (Gallardo, Woolley, Jr.)121/12-1
4: Ann Alee (Rodriguez, Biehler)121/7-2
5: Pasta Salad Rhonda (Carmona, Robertson)116/4-1
6: Desert Glow (Harr, Rengstorf)121/8-1
7: Miz Cali (Valenzuela, Donlin)121/8-1
8: Badger Kitten (Quinonez, Silva, Jr.)121/5-1
9: Church Pew (Fuentes, Rosin)117/9-2
10: Lady Astrid (Harr, Cline)123/4-1
11: Bulsara (Roman, Kenney)121/15-1
PASTA SALAD RHONDA (5) won her last easily by over two-lengths but then took almost three-months off. Would benefit from a quick early pace to set up her late closing kick. ANN ALEE (4) went too quickly in the early stages when last seen and tired in the lane. If she can clear the field at the break and is allowed to dictate the pace, she may not stop. BADGER KITTEN (8) has been successful on the local lawn with seven finishes in the top two.
5. 6 furlongs. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $5,000. Purse: $13,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Johnny Up (Carmona, Robertson)116/3-1
2: Majestic Craken (Barajas, Silva)117/8-1
3: Hidden Profit (Fuentes, Silva)117/6-1
4: Stormin Hongkong (Rodriguez, Danger)121/15-1
5: Astronaut Oscar (Roman, Padilla)121/10-1
6: Swampdrainer (Da Silva, Silva)121/8-1
7: Silver Dash (Valenzuela, Martinez)121/9-2
8: Forsaken (Quinonez, Espinoza)121/10-1
9: Unique Path (Harr, Escobar)121/8-1
10: Dive Deep (Pena, Danger)121/20-1
11: Runaway Ready (Morales, Robertson)121/8-1
HIDDEN PROFIT (3) contested for the lead in a turf-route in last and held on for second. Cuts back in distance, returns to the dirt and drops half in claiming price. An alert break is a must. JOHNNY UP (1) has three consecutive placings with different running styles. Carmona and an inside post help his chances. SILVER DASH (7) has struggled against better but maybe a drop in class will wake him up.
6. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $4,000. Purse: $12,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Devil Vision (Carmona, Robertson)118/5-2
2: Calzone (Gallardo, Rarick)123/6-1
3: Mulberry Street (Fuentes, Escobar)123/4-1
4: Brahms Is Who (Quinonez, Tranquilino)120/15-1
5: California Swing (Valenzuela, Woolley, Jr.)123/6-1
6: Tiger Hunter (Rodriguez, Woolley, Jr.)123/12-1
7: Redisur (Roman, Rarick)123/15-1
8: Rosenquist (Morales, Silva, Jr.)123/6-1
9: Political Riot (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/10-1
10: Just Ask Joel (Da Silva, Sheehan)123/8-1
DEVILS VISION (1) was uncharacteristically closer to the pace than usual in last and hung in the stretch. Carmona gets the rail, should be able to save ground while trailing and wait patiently for one late move. MULBERRY STREET (3) returns to Shakopee after a quick business trip Des Moines. His speed figures fit with these. POLITICAL RIOT (9) popped and stopped routing in last. Should have added fitness in third start of the meet.
7. 1 mile. Open. 3-year-olds and up. Claiming: $10,000. Purse: $14,500.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Preparedness (Harr, Cline)123/12-1
2: Got Ghosted (Roman, Rhone)119/6-1
3: Cross the Causeway (Fuentes, Martinez)123/5-2
4: Cowboy Cause (Carmona, Litfin)114/5-1
5: Mr. Cougar (Pena, Westermann)123/12-1
6: Josh’s Drama (Lindsay, VanWinkle)119/9-2
7: David’s Faith (Gallardo, Lund)119/6-1
8: Legally Reddy (Valenzuela, Hone)123/4-1
CROSS THE CAUSEWAY (3) is third off the layoff and makes his second start for a new barn. Didn’t pick up his feet on the weeds in last but returns to his preferred surface and the leading jockey stays up. LEGALLY REDDY (8) might welcome the surface change to where he got his lone win. Has a tendency to take second with seven placings in 17 starts. JOSH’S DRAMA (6) graduated two back at this distance but must show improvement.
8. 1 mile. Open. 3-, 4- and 5-year-olds. Maiden special weight. Purse: $29,000.
#: Horse, Jockey, TrainerWt./Odds
1: Further Evidence (Rodriguez, Martinez)123/5-1
2: Tell ‘Em I’m Comin (Harr, Cline)119/7-2
3: Speaking Loud (Pena, Stankey)119/12-1
4: Pearcy Road (Valenzuela, Riecken)123/6-1
5: Big Producer (Carmona, Robertson)114/9-2
6: Parisian Promise (Fuentes, Riecken)119/5-1
7: Braggadocious (Lindsay, Van Winkle)123/3-1
8: Gipsy Chief (Da Silva, Rushton)123/12-1
BIG PRODUCER (5) has had turf sprints in his first two career starts but is more bred for long on the dirt which he gets today. As a three-year-old with only two starts, he has upside. FURTHER EVIDENCE (1) was claimed away from the top barn in last for a barn that wins with 33% of newcomers. Move up to face special weights. BRAGGADOCIOUS (7) has had his best results on the dirt and returns there today after five grass starts.
