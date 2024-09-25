Jay Lietzau’s Canterbury Park line for Wednesday, Sept. 25

PASTA SALAD RHONDA (5) won her last easily by over two-lengths but then took almost three-months off. Would benefit from a quick early pace to set up her late closing kick. ANN ALEE (4) went too quickly in the early stages when last seen and tired in the lane. If she can clear the field at the break and is allowed to dictate the pace, she may not stop. BADGER KITTEN (8) has been successful on the local lawn with seven finishes in the top two.